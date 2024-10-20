Open in App
    New Zealand win first test match in India since 1988

    By Michael Jones,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbxSS_0wENl1qZ00
    New Zealand secured their first win in India since 1988 AP

    New Zealand cricket secured their first test match victory over India cricket , in India, since 1988 when they earned an eight-wicket win in the first test in Bengaluru.

    Having dismissed India for their lowest ever test total at home (46) in the first innings, New Zealand had control for most of the match.

    In replay to their 402, India counter-attacked for the third innings with scoring 462 and leaving the tourists with 107 further runs needed to claim a historic win on the final day.

    New Zealand navigated a nervous chase and some incredible bowling by Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah on a rain-affected day to reach 110-2 and win the game by eight wickets also taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wwOe_0wENl1qZ00
    Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both openers in a superb spell but couldn’t swing the match India’s way (AFP via Getty Images)

    Bumrah (2-29) took both wickets, trapping captain Tom Latham lbw for 0 before doing the same to fellow opening batter Devon Conway on 17. That reduced New Zealand to 35-2 but a 75-run partnership between Will Young and Rachin Ravindra for the third wicket to completed the run chase.

    Young finished unbeaten on 48 from 76 balls, scoring six fours and a six, while Ravindra was 39 not out off 46 deliveries, hitting six fours.

    His knock capped off a fine test match for Ravindra who also scored 134 in New Zealand’s first innings to leave India chasing the game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0Gyu_0wENl1qZ00
    Rachin Ravindra finished on 39 not out as New Zealand reached their target of 107 (AFP via Getty Images)

    Earlier on Sunday, play started an hour late due to a morning shower in Bengaluru which only added to the tension. Bumrah’s spell saw the ball move through the air and jag off the surface, missing the edge of the bat on numerous occasions but the luck was win the New Zealand batters.

    Once Bumrah’s spell was over, the visitors took the attack to the Indian spinners with Kuldeep Yadav going at an economy rate of 8.7 over his three overs.

    The pair scored 50 off 51 balls and reached the target just before lunch in an extended morning session when Young played a cut shot for four off Ravindra Jadeja.

    The second match in the series will be played in Pune starting on Thursday and the final match is in Mumbai from Nov. 1.

