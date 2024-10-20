Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Strictly fans ‘burst into tears’ after Chris McCausland’s ‘sweet’ Dianne Buswell question

    By Jacob Stolworthy,

    2 days ago

    Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland melted hearts with a four-word question to his professional partner after his most emotional dance yet .

    The BBC show continued on Saturday (19 October) with an episode that saw several standout dances and a surprise contestant top the leaderboard .

    One talking point was comedian McCausland , who performed an emotional Waltz to Liverpool football anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which left Shirley Ballas in tears.

    McCausland is a fan of Liverpool and, at one stage in the dance, the comedian, who is blind , walked alone before meeting pro Dianne Buswell in the middle of the dancefloor for a rousing conclusion to the performance.

    After they had finished, as the audience were applauding, Buswell embraced McCausland and said “I’m so proud of you.” The sincere moment was picked up by the microphones, with the comedian asking in response: “Did I do OK?”

    McCausland’s question left many viewers in tears, with fans expressing how sweet they find his off-screen friendship with Buswell.

    Many posted McCausland’s question accompanied with crying emojis, while one viewer wrote: “Did I do ok? You did more than OK, Chris.”

    Others branded the moment “sweet” and “heartwarming”, with an additional fan stating: “Absolutely burst into tears when he said that. And I’m not exaggerating.”

    One more fan agreed, writing: “When he asked her that, I got a lump in my throat!!”

    Buswell told McCausland in response: ‘You did good, yeah. Really, really good.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5Fcp_0wENefYN00
    ‘Strictly’ stars Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell (BBC)

    McCausland is blind and lost his sight when he was 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

    Ahead of the show, McCausland, who is married and has a 10-year-old daughter, explained that he can “still see light and space” and has “an awareness of the space around me, not in terms of objects and things, but in terms of the room and whether there might be something in front of me”.

    He also once said that he does not want to “bang viewers over the head” with his blindness, stating: “It’s great that there’s people coming through who are able to represent disability while also having the experience to do the job properly. There’s no point fast-tracking performers on to TV before they’re ready.

    “My attitude has always been to represent by not banging you over the head. I think the best way to represent a disability is to make people forget about it whenever possible. It’s always part of you.

    “But if you can do a show where, say, 80 per cent of it isn’t about being blind, that makes it more impactful and funnier when you do talk about it. I believe in representation within the mainstream.”

    Strictly Come Dancing continues with Halloween Week on Saturday (26 October).

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Baby Shark rapper shot dead in suspected robbery gone wrong
    The Independent19 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cancer study finds nuts could hold key to stopping spread of disease
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Gladiator 2 first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent2 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower to peak tonight in ‘shooting star’ spectacle
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Office star Jenna Fischer reveals celebrity who had ‘salty’ reaction to her cancer diagnosis
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent1 day ago
    A teenage girl rebuffed a boy’s advances. So he allegedly killed her stepdad in front of her pregnant mom
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Rodney Alcala was a charming bachelor who competed on a dating show. He turned out to be a serial killer
    The Independent1 day ago
    Husband defended for telling wife to ‘get over’ him missing their baby’s birth
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Sexsomnia: Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after rape case payout
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Woman sacked after getting pregnant on maternity leave gets £28,000 payout
    The Independent1 day ago
    NYC socialite claims she’s being extorted over a $30million painting. It’s just the latest in her scandal-ridden life
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby boy
    The Independent2 days ago
    Denying cancer cells Brazil nut ingredient could halt spread of disease – study
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Disabled pensioner forced to wash in sink of tiny hotel room after being kicked out of her flat
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Novak Djokovic makes plea to Rafael Nadal after final match of ‘amazing rivalry’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Nicolas Cage sends a warning to young actors that AI ‘wants to take your instrument’
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy