The Independent
Denying assisted dying ‘not very Christian’, former Supreme Court president says
By Ted Hennessey,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Brian Bielby
15h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent6 hours ago
The Independent9 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Mississippi News Group20 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
‘Haunted estate’ where the Queen Mother grew up dubbed one of the spookiest places to visit this Halloween
The Independent5 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent13 hours ago
The Independent3 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
The HD Post27 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
The HD Post18 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
The Independent12 hours ago
The Current GA2 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
David Heitz26 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
NYC socialite claims she’s being extorted over a $30million painting. It’s just the latest in her scandal-ridden life
The Independent1 day ago
Bryce Gruber12 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.