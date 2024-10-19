Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    UK needs ‘more diplomacy’ with China but will always put security first – Lammy

    By Christopher McKeon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQzc4_0wDPV0BF00
    David Lammy said he had raised ‘challenging’ issues in discussions with Chinese ministers as he called for ‘more diplomacy’ (Florence Lo/Pool Photos via AP) AP

    The UK approach to China needs “more diplomacy, not less”, the Foreign Secretary has said on his first official visit to the country.

    David Lammy said the Government would bring “consistency” to relations with China, adding there had not been “sufficient contact” between London and Beijing under his predecessors, particularly on human rights issues.

    His comments follow meetings with Chinese deputy premier Ding Xuexiang and foreign minister Wang Yi , during which they discussed areas of co-operation, the UK’s concerns about the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, the detention of British national Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong, and Chinese military exercises near Taiwan.

    Speaking to reporters in Shanghai on Saturday, Mr Lammy said the meetings were “the beginning of a process”, adding it had been important to “restart dialogue”.

    He said: “It’s only in dialogue that we can bring about better understanding and change.”

    He added: “I believe what you need is more diplomacy, not less.

    “That’s why it’s so important to be here as a UK Foreign Secretary and to keep coming back.

    “And, of course, I was able to have dialogue with the Chinese on areas where we disagree, areas like Hong Kong, areas like Taiwan, areas like human rights in Xinjiang, we were able to have those conversations and raise difficult, challenging issues.”

    Mr Lammy is the second British foreign secretary to visit China in the past two years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZPJ9_0wDPV0BF00
    David Lammy is the second British foreign secretary to visit Beijing in a little more than a year (Florence Lo/Pool Photo/AP) (AP)

    Conservative James Cleverly made the trip in 2023 but prior to that, relations between the two countries had become strained, with no foreign secretary travelling to Beijing since Jeremy Hunt in 2018.

    Mr Lammy criticised the previous government’s approach to China as “inconsistent”.

    Vowing to always put national security first, he said: “What people also want is consistency. What business wants is stability and clarity, and that’s what the UK Government, led by Keir Starmer, promises over this next period.”

    In statements released after the meetings in Beijing, both governments stressed the need for “pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation”, although the Foreign Office added that Mr Lammy had raised humans rights and security issues with his Chinese counterpart.

    Mr Lammy then travelled to Shanghai to meet British businesses to discuss economic links between the UK and China.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Who is going to Putin-hosted Brics summit in Russia – and why has Brazil’s Lula dropped out?
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Japan, UK and Italy agree to accelerate joint next-generation fighter jet project to replace F-2s
    The Independent1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Gold price hits record high ahead of tight US presidential election
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    1,100 prisoners to be freed next week in second round of early releases
    The Independent2 days ago
    Gladiator 2 first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    ‘Haunted estate’ where the Queen Mother grew up dubbed one of the spookiest places to visit this Halloween
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    The Independent2 days ago
    Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after ‘giant wave’ swept beachgoers away from Hawaii shore
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ex-detective caught stealing £400k of seized cocaine after dropping drugs outside daughter’s school
    The Independent3 days ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent1 day ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    NYC socialite claims she’s being extorted over a $30million painting. It’s just the latest in her scandal-ridden life
    The Independent1 day ago
    AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out
    The Independent1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy