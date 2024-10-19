Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    1,100 prisoners to be freed next week in second round of early releases

    By Christopher McKeon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHJcv_0wDP1kp300
    Another 1,100 prisoners are due to be released early next week as the Government continues to battle with prison overcrowding (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire

    Another 1,100 prisoners are due to be released early next week as the Government continues to battle with jail overcrowding.

    The prisoners form the second round of early releases under a policy introduced early in the Government’s term to reduce the proportion of a sentence most offenders must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

    The first round of releases, in mid-September, saw 1,700 inmates set free early and helped the prison population fall from a record of 88,521 to 86,333.

    Numbers have since risen again, reaching 87,028 on Friday, just below the levels seen when Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the plans in July.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiH4F_0wDP1kp300
    Shabana Mahmood (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

    Ms Mahmood had warned then that prisons risked running out of space, potentially causing the collapse of the justice system as courts would have nowhere to send convicted criminals.

    The early release scheme does not apply to some inmates, including those convicted of sexual, domestic abuse or terrorism offences, or violent offenders serving sentences of more than four years.

    September saw 37 inmates released in error after their sentences had not been correctly logged. Ms Mahmood confirmed on Thursday that all 37 were back in custody.

    Ms Mahmood is expected to launch a review of sentencing during the week, which is likely to consider several reforms including whether tougher community sentences would be more effective than short spells in prison.

    This follows her announcement that magistrates’ sentencing powers will be doubled again, allowing them to jail criminals for up to a year.

    The move is intended to ease the backlog in the crown courts and reduce the number of remand prisoners waiting to receive sentences, but the Justice Secretary acknowledged this would initially “see a slight increase in the overall prison population”.

    But the Criminal Bar Association warned that extending magistrates’ powers was a “short-term and long-term backfire” as it could “sharply increase” the overall prison population within a matter of months.

    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    2m ago
    Nobody should be in prison for buying or selling weed, marguana period...
    Jennifer Butler
    6m ago
    Beef up probation and modify sentences for all non-violent offenses. Jesus Christ, it's that simple.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prisons overcrowding crisis: Why are some criminals being released early?
    The Independent18 hours ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com4 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Trump Says He’ll Throw in the Towel if He Goes Down in 2024, Won’t Run in 2028: ‘That Will Be it’
    Mediaite29 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic6 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    FBI Arrests Man Who Searched ‘How Can I Know for Sure If I Am Being Investigated by the FBI’
    Gizmodo3 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent3 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent4 days ago
    Mom killed, dismembered, and cooked; Toddler thrown in the trash after horrific death – TCN Sidebar
    True Crime News3 days ago
    $768 SNAP payment to be issued in hours in these States, check where you can get Food Stamps with COLA increase soon
    alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
    Do you recognise this man? Police release cold case CCTV in manhunt for Bunny Club murderer
    The Independent5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News2 days ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News4 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times24 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
    Fox News3 days ago
    Do the Menendez Brothers Still Have Money? Inheritance Details Revealed
    HollywoodLife17 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress5 days ago
    'In her mug shot, she's smiling. I've never seen this': Prosecutor, judge stunned by remorseless mom who starved and tortured son in home akin to 'concentration camp'
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy