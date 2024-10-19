Open in App
    • The Independent

    Preston North End vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

    By Luke Baker,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZalT_0wDP0yyC00
    Getty Images

    Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Coventry City in the Championship today.

    An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

    Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

    Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

