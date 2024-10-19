Open in App
    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

    By Luke Baker,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBF2h_0wDOw1su00
    The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club Getty Images

    The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

    Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

    Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

    Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester United today in the WSL:

