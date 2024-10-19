Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Spurs run riot with Mohammed Kudus sent off

Son Heung-min strikes to make it 4-1 to Tottenham Getty Images

Tottenham responded to their “worst defeat” under Ange Postecoglou with a brilliant second half display to secure a 4-1 victory over West Ham at home.

In their first match since surrendering a two-goal lead against Brighton, Tottenham went behind at home versus the Hammers with Mohammed Kudus arriving at the back post to turn home a Jarrod Bowen pull back.

Spurs had been dominating possession and stepped up the tempo after going behind. Dejan Kulusevski was a bright spark and pulled the hosts level with an inside run and strike from the right wing.

1-1 was the half-time score and the match seemed like a close contest. The second half was anything but. Son Heung-min slipped a fine ball into the box for Destiny Udogie to set up Yves Bissouma’s goal before an unfortunate own goal extended Tottenham’s lead.

Having been involved in the previous two goals Son then drifted into space on the left and finished off a fine solo run to put the game out of West Ham’s reach. Kudus was visibly frustrated and let that show late in the game by collecting a red card.

