Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Spurs run riot with Mohammed Kudus sent off

    By Michael Jones,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpUar_0wDNzTjT00
    Son Heung-min strikes to make it 4-1 to Tottenham Getty Images

    Tottenham responded to their “worst defeat” under Ange Postecoglou with a brilliant second half display to secure a 4-1 victory over West Ham at home.

    In their first match since surrendering a two-goal lead against Brighton, Tottenham went behind at home versus the Hammers with Mohammed Kudus arriving at the back post to turn home a Jarrod Bowen pull back.

    Spurs had been dominating possession and stepped up the tempo after going behind. Dejan Kulusevski was a bright spark and pulled the hosts level with an inside run and strike from the right wing.

    1-1  was the half-time score and the match seemed like a close contest. The second half was anything but. Son Heung-min slipped a fine ball into the box for Destiny Udogie to set up Yves Bissouma’s goal before an unfortunate own goal extended Tottenham’s lead.

    Having been involved in the previous two goals Son then drifted into space on the left and finished off a fine solo run to put the game out of West Ham’s reach. Kudus was visibly frustrated and let that show late in the game by collecting a red card.

    Relive the updates from Tottenham vs West Ham in the Premier League in today’s live blog

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rasmus Hojlund can be the solution to Manchester United’s goalscoring problem – but he needs help
    The Independent23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Their son died at 25. Then they discovered his extraordinary secret life online
    The Independent2 days ago
    Gladiator 2 first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Haunted estate’ where the Queen Mother grew up dubbed one of the spookiest places to visit this Halloween
    The Independent5 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ex-detective caught stealing £400k of seized cocaine after dropping drugs outside daughter’s school
    The Independent3 days ago
    Sexsomnia: Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after rape case payout
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Rodney Alcala was a charming bachelor who competed on a dating show. He turned out to be a serial killer
    The Independent2 days ago
    Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby boy
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage
    The Independent9 hours ago
    First migrants sent to Albania for processing are returned to Italy
    The Independent2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Novak Djokovic makes plea to Rafael Nadal after final match of ‘amazing rivalry’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, UN expert says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nicolas Cage sends a warning to young actors that AI ‘wants to take your instrument’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
    The Independent2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Trump couldn't pronounce 'Assyrians.' The community is happy to be in the spotlight
    The Independent2 days ago
    South Korea calls for immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops allegedly in Russia
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Lebanon assesses damage after wave of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-run financial institution
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as 'spiritual warfare'
    The Independent1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy