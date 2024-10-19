Graham Norton Show viewers confused after thinking Bruce Springsteen was booed

The Graham Norton Show viewers were left confused after believing they heard boos for a celebrity guest.

One week after Miranda Hart and Selena Gomez shared an emotional interaction on the BBC chat show, it returned on Friday (18 October) with an episode that welcomed guests including Amy Adams, Vanessa Williams, Bill Bailey and St Vincent.

But it was Bruce Springsteen , who was in London to promote his new Disney+ documentary Road Diary , that prompted the most excitement from audience members.

At the start of Springsteen’s interview, when Irish host Norton introduced the musician, a noise could be heard from the audience gathered in the studio that those not unaware of the musician’s dedicated fandom thought were boos. This led to a flurry of posts on X/Twitter asking:”Why did the audience boo Springsteen?”

However, the musician and E Street Band leader’s followers were quick to point out the error in this assumption, with one replying: “They weren’t booing they were shouting ‘Brruuuuccceee!’”

One fan added: “For those who aren’t au fait with a Brooooce Springsteen audience just so you know … they’re NOT booing they’re shouting Broooce NOT Boo.”

Norton himself quipped on the show: “To me, it still sounds like booing. But it’s not – they love you.”

Springsteen, whose classic albums include Born to Run , Nebraska and Born in the USA , is known for his epic live shows alongside the E Street Band , which famously last for three hours .

His most recent tour, which saw the musician hit the road for the first time since before the pandemic, is documented in the new film, which is released on 25 October.

It explores Springsteen’s position as, not only a musical icon adored by millions of fans around the world, but a bandleader to his fellow musicians, including Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Garry Tallent and his wife, Patti Scialfa, who recently revealed her diagnosis of multiple myeloma .

In a new interview with The Times , Springsteen said that, these days, the success behind performing so many lengthy live shows is “taking time off between shows”, which he described as “the biggest change” with age.

“If we do that we can play at our top form, which is what I like to do at this point,” he said. “I don’t want to go out there tired, because we put the pedal to the metal for three hours straight. It’s fun to overwhelm the audience.”

The musician also revealed his basic diet that keeps him “lean and mean” at age 75.