Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Liam Payne vigil organiser hopes UK memorial will bring One Direction fans peace

    By Lynn Rusk,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7bJA_0wCLX55j00
    A vigil was held in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night (Stefanny/X/PA) PA Media

    A One Direction fan who has planned a memorial for Liam Payne in Birmingham said she hopes it will bring fans a “little peace”.

    Payne, who rose to fame with the boy band on The X Factor, died after falling from a third floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

    Details of several vigils across the UK this weekend have been circulating on social media to commemorate the 31-year-old singer from Wolverhampton.

    Molly Moore, 28, from Coventry, has planned a memorial event in Birmingham on Sunday for fans to find comfort in each other as they grieve the beloved singer.

    Ms Moore has been a One Direction fan for the last 14 years and has been to more than 50 of their concerts, travelling as far as Australia to see the band perform.

    The group even influenced her career choices, inspiring her to pursue a job in social media.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKu3N_0wCLX55j00
    Molly Moore (centre) and her friend (left) meeting One Direction backstage at the X Factor in 2011

    “I’m kind of in disbelief. I keep expecting it to be fake news,” she told the PA news agency.

    “It’s important for me to host this memorial for Liam, firstly to show him how loved he is and what an impact he has had on so many lives.

    “Secondly, for fans who will find comfort in being around people who understand how they’re feeling.

    “Hopefully it will bring us a little bit of peace knowing we’re not alone.”

    The Birmingham vigil will be held at 4pm on Sunday in Chamberlain Square. Fans have been asked to bring artificial candles and flowers to commemorate the star.

    Ms Moore said that as of Friday afternoon, 40 people had already confirmed attendance in a Snapchat group.

    Details of other vigils have been circulating on social media, with memorials reportedly planned in London, Liverpool , Glasgow and Manchester this weekend.

    Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

    Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it was investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” following the report.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neyLu_0wCLX55j00
    One Direction fans in Buenos Aires mourned Liam Payne’s death at a vigil outside the Argentine hotel (Daniela Flores/PA) (PA Media)

    Payne’s family said they were “heartbroken” following his death, adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

    A joint statement from his One Direction bandmates said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.

    One Direction fans in Buenos Aires mourned his death at a vigil outside the Argentine hotel where they lit candles and laid flowers.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sharon Osbourne: Former X-Factor judge accuses music industry of ‘letting down’ Liam Payne
    The Independent2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s ex Danielle Peazer says she’s not ‘mentally strong enough’ to face reality of singer’s death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Liam Payne’s tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II re-emerges after death of star who spent 50 hours on painting
    The Independent2 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Niall Horan recalls last conversation with Liam Payne: ‘I didn’t know I was saying goodbye forever’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump serves disturbing message through McDonald’s drive-thru window about whether he’ll accept election result
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    1,100 prisoners to be freed next week in second round of early releases
    The Independent1 day ago
    Gladiator II first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock collapses in Georgia
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Obsessive’ schoolboy who attacked teacher and sleeping students with hammer jailed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Former detective jailed after stealing almost 4kg of cocaine from police stores
    The Independent2 days ago
    81-year-old woman goes viral after voting for first time because late husband wouldn’t let her
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Teen with dreams of becoming pro surfer is attacked by shark off Florida coast
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Sara Sharif had suffered multiple fractures across 25 locations on her body, court told
    The Independent2 days ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Construction workers stumble upon ‘exceptionally preserved’ Roman statue near ancient city
    The Independent2 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy