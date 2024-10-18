Britons most likely in Europe to turn to unregulated alternative therapies

UK most likely to turn to alternative therapies new market research suggests

People in the UK are the most likely in Europe to seek unregulated alternative therapies and advice from social media , new research shows.

A poll of 3,500 people across the UK, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, showed one in five UK consumers claim to use alternative medicines such as medication and mindfulness. This compares to 7 per cent in Italy, 9 per cent in France, and 12 per cent in Germany.

Savanata, a market research company, which carried out the research suggested the UK’s openness to alternative medicine treatments was partially driven by waiting times in the NHS and the increased influence of social media.

The NHS waiting list has continued to grow this year and hit 7.63 million in August.

According to the poll, 17 per cent of UK consumers are most likely to seek medical advice from social media, compared to 9 per cent of Italians, 11 per cent of those in the Netherlands and 12 per cent in Spain.

Alternative therapies and alternative therapy providers are not regulated by the UK’s health watchdog the Care Quality Commission. Although, the advertising watchdog can regulate social media claims.

According to Savanta’s data Generation Z and Millenials are the most likely to seek health advice from social media at 30 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

The research comes as a separate study from City St George’s, University of London, this week found 81 per cent of cancer cures and treatments touted in TikTok videos are fake.

The study showed only 19 per cent of videos recommended by the TikTok algorithm to researchers contained legitimate medical advice.

Of the 163 videos spreading fake cancer cure claims, 32 per cent used conspiracy theories to legitimise their content, according to the study.

Dr Stephanie Baker who carried out the research warned: “The sheer amount of misinformation on TikTok related to cancer cures is alarming. 81 per cent of fake cures for cancer is staggering and should sound the alarm for online regulators.

“The fact that TikTok’s algorithm incentivises content creators to take advantage of vulnerable people is simply unjust. Governments urgently need to place greater pressure on social media giants to better moderate their content.”

Louisa Moore, Senior Consultant at Savanta said: “Compared to all other markets we track, the UK appears to be the most open to alternative approaches to medicine, and more likely to get medical advice from social media influencers."

"Our theory is that this may have something to do with the current state of the NHS. People in the UK may be looking at different approaches to their health in lieu of being able to access a healthcare professional and as a result of more immediate health solutions being offered elsewhere, especially in the digital space."

Tiktok was approached for comment.