    The Independent

    Reports Liam Payne was ‘dropped by record label’ as X Factor co-star hits out at Simon Cowell

    By Roisin O'Connor,

    2 days ago

    Former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel , who appeared in the same series as Liam Payne and his One Direction bandmates, has hit out at show creator Simon Cowell following the singer’s death .

    Payne died in a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 16 October. Local authorities are carrying out an autopsy, with the preliminary results released yesterday (17 October).

    Waissel shared a lengthy statement upon the news of Payne’s death, calling him her “dear friend” and her “confident”, who offered her support during some of her “darkest moments” while on The X Factor.

    “Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul,” she said. “His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

    “His tragic passing not only leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him but also serves as a painful reminder of the systemic neglect that persists in the industry.

    She continued: There are those who had a responsibility to provide the care and support necessary for the well-being of young artists, but too often, the focus remained on profits rather than the people.

    “This industry has treated talent like commodities, and the negligence of duty of care has once again led to a heart-wrenching loss. We need only look at Simon Cowell’s recent interview with Steven Bartlett, where he admits his greatest regret was not owning the band’s name.

    “The real regret should be the failure to prioritise the emotional and physical welfare of the artists who put their trust in these institutions.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWvt9_0wCJeGgI00
    Waissel has been vocal about her own experiences while on ‘The X Factor’ (Getty Images)

    In an earlier comment, Waissel said her heart was “torn to shreds” as she claimed Cowell would be a “fool” to put out his own statement: “We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.”

    The Independent has contacted Cowell’s representatives for comment.

    In 2023, Waissel claimed she was retraining as a lawyer in order to sue Cowell’s company, Syco Entertainment for “ruining her life”, after she became the subject of public vitriol while competing on the show.

    The entertainment mogul is reported to have stepped down temporarily from his other show, Britain’s Got Talent, following the news of Payne’s death. Filmed auditions in Blackpool were postponed this week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffula_0wCJeGgI00
    ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell (left) with One Direction stars Harry Styles and Liam Payne (Getty)

    It has also been reported that Payne was dropped by his record label in the months before his death, after a disappointing reception to his single, “Teardrops”.

    The singer signed with Capitol, an imprint of Universal Music Group, in 2016 after One Direction went on hiatus.

    A statement from UMG said on Thursday 18 October: “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne.

    “His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him. We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.”

    The Daily Mail cites a source as saying Payne was unable to recoup the advance he was given upon signing with UMG. His second album, which would have followed his 2019 debut LP1, was reportedly shelved after his single “Teardrops” failed to chart in the Top 40.

    The Independent has contacted Capitol Records for comment. Payne is currently still listed on the label’s roster.

