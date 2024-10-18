Open in App
    • The Independent

    Liam Payne’s 1D bandmates, James Corden and more friends and musicians mourn singer

    By Via AP news wire,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnX9u_0wC8eFpP00
    Obit Liam Payne Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

    Friends , collaborators and fellow musicians have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne , who died in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday at age 31.

    A look at some of the reactions:

    __

    "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.'' — Payne's family, in a statement.

    “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.” — The surviving members of One Direction, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, in a statement.

    "Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend." — Styles, on Instagram .

    “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure. ... We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever." — Horan, on Instagram.

    “A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.” — Tomlinson, on Instagram.

    "I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever." — Malik, on Instagram.

    “Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking. He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.” — James Corden , on Instagram.

    “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage." — Singer Rita Ora on X.

    “Just a boy." — Anne Twist, mother of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

    “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” The X Factor’s official account on X, formerly Twitter.

    “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.″ — Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wrote on X.

    “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.” — Singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne’s solo debut album, on Instagram.

    “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend." — Paris Hilton wrote on X.

    "We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” — Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust, in a statement.

    “R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.” — Rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track “You,” via X.

    “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” — Producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song “Get Low,” via X.

