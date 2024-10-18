Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Polish zoo celebrates the birth of 4 Sumatran tigers, a critically endangered species

    By Vanessa Gera,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8HYR_0wC8aofY00
    Poland Sumatran Tigers ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tiger cubs, announcing their birth Friday after keeping it a closely-guarded secret for weeks due to fears they may not survive.

    Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the tigers — a critically endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild — were born on July 22. But the zoo chose not to go public with the news until they could grow a bit, gain some strength and be vaccinated, zoo spokesperson Weronika Łysek said.

    Each cub is now about double the size of a domestic cat, at over 8 kilograms (about 18 pounds) each.

    “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents,” said Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of the zoo, which has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s.

    The four cubs are the offspring of mother Nuri and father Tengah, who four years earlier produced a female, Surya. She currently lives in a zoo in Cottbus, Germany .

    The zoo proudly hailed the births as “a breeding success on a global scale.”

    Paweł Sroka, the head of the zoo’s department of predatory mammals, noted that Tengah had stayed with the cubs from the beginning, which is rare for tigers.

    “He was calm, gentle, and even helped Nuri with care, learning how to ‘handle’ the cubs,” he said.

    The zoo is also celebrating the fact that the litter included three males and one female. Females predominate in European zoos, so the birth of three males can help balance their population in zoos.

    It is not yet clear where the four cubs will end up going, and they still have growing to do before that is decided, Łysek said. They also haven't been named yet, and the zoo is considering letting the zoo's visitors and fans take part in their naming.

    Sumatran tigers — the most critically endangered tiger subspecies — are under increasing pressure due to poaching and a shrinking jungle habitat. There are only about 400 of them left in the wild, according to the Wrocław Zoo, which also has a foundation that works to support their protection.

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    what's up doc...
    6h ago
    ☹️☹️☹️born in “prison “‼️‼️‼️🙏🙏🙏🙏one day we’ll be seeing wild animals in mostly “prisons “ humans are killing/ murdering them to extinction ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️😤👎👎👎🖤🖤🙏🙏🙏☹️☹️
    Lamar Walker
    20h ago
    Awesome!! They are absolutely gorgeous!! Good Job!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Critically endangered lemur born at Cotswold Wildlife Park
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Rescuers Tried To Save This Lost Woman With Dementia, And Then Her Dog Led Them Right To Her
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Gladiator II first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Construction workers stumble upon ‘exceptionally preserved’ Roman statue near ancient city
    The Independent2 days ago
    The forgotten heroes: African American Buffalo Soldiers in the Korean War
    koreadailyus.com2 days ago
    Teen with dreams of becoming pro surfer is attacked by shark off Florida coast
    The Independent2 days ago
    China is worried its people ‘fear having children’ and is launching massive survey to find out why
    The Independent2 days ago
    Pilot Adopts Kitten After Flying Pets to Safety from Hurricanes Milton & Helene
    CatTime2 days ago
    Amazing footage shows a beluga whale playing 'fetch' with marine researchers
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Scientific study confirms something all cat owners already knew – their pets are basically liquid
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Obsessive’ schoolboy who attacked teacher and sleeping students with hammer jailed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Sharon Osbourne: Former X-Factor judge accuses music industry of ‘letting down’ Liam Payne
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rescue kitten born with disability can now walk thanks to new leg braces
    Talker2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fact Check: Research Suggests Pets Dying Can Be Just as Hard as Losing Loved Ones?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Unwanted Pup Covered In Flies Who Was On The Brink Of The Inevitable Makes An Incredible Transformation
    pupvine.com14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy