    Reece James injury latest after Enzo Maresca provides update on Chelsea star’s return

    By Jack Rathborn,

    2 days ago

    Reece James is fit to return for Chelsea against Liverpool after his latest injury with Enzo Maresca revealing a new plan to ensure the right-back remains fit.

    James has not featured for the Blues this season after sustaining another hamstring issue.

    But after training with the group over the international break, Maresca can call on the 24-year-old for the trip to Anfield.

    “We are all available, all the squad available, less the suspended ones,” Maresca said. “It's not a problem, I'm very happy with the squad, happy with the players we're using.

    “We try to share the minutes with all the competitions we have. Two suspended players who cannot play, but we'll try find.

    “He's available, finally he's back, he worked all of the international break, it's good news, especially for him, the injury is not a good feeling, so finally he's back.

    “It's complicated, when you get injury, injury, injury again, you're always looking for a solution. Probably the solution with Reece, is the same with Romeo and Wes, using them just once per week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCYYd_0wC6k3fw00
    Head Coach Enzo Maresca of Chelsea during a training session (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

    “Probably, at this moment, his body cannot play for instance, twice per week, one of the solutions is to try manage him in the same way we're doing with Wes and Romeu.”

    Maresca then opened up on a potential selection dilemma with Malo Gusto’s impressive form.

    “At this moment it can be the solution, in the future I don’t know,” Maresca added. “If we want to build something with him, with physical condition, it’s to allow him to go slowly, slowly.

    “In the future we can use him more, but at this moment we have to think and use him once per week.

    “It’s difficult, but it’s nice, one of them, the one I choose, will do well. This is a good feeling.”

