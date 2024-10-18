Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Ed Sheeran urges others to ‘be kind’ following death of Liam Payne

    By Naomi Clarke,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vitgn_0wC3Iajb00
    Liam Payne has died aged 31 (David Parry/PA) PA Wire

    Ed Sheeran has urged others to “be kind” as he paid tribute to Liam Payne following his death aged 31.

    Musicians and famous faces have been remembering the singer after police in Argentina said he died falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

    Payne rose to fame aged 16 as part of One Direction alongside Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, who went on to become a global sensation after the band finished third on The X Factor in 2010.

    Alongside a black-and-white photo of Payne smiling shared to Instagram, Sheeran wrote: “At a loss for words.

    “My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, every memory I have with him is a great one, just such a heart-breaking situation. Be kind. X”

    Robbie Williams also called for greater kindness and empathy following the death of Payne, who he described as “a handsome talented boy”.

    The former Take That member recalled performing and hanging out with One Direction during the 2010 X Factor final, saying: “They were all cheeky and lovely.”

    He continued: “Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of them all. Liam’s trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did.”

    Williams went on to call for people to not make sudden judgements and to think before they write their thoughts on the internet, saying: “Even famous strangers need your compassion”.

    He added: “What a handsome talented boy. What a tragic painful loss for his friends, family, fans and by the looks of the energy this moment has created – The world.”

    During a performance in Boston, US singer Maggie Rogers paid tribute to the music star with a rendition of One Direction song Night Changes.

    “I wanted to just honour anyone who has been touched by that music group’s songs”, she said.

    Cassidy Jobin, 30, from Ohio, told the PA news agency: “There was a profound stillness as we all focused on Maggie Rogers during her tribute, a moment of deep human connection as we shared in collective grief.”

    Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor with the girl group, said Payne had been “so lovely and humble” every time their paths crossed.

    “I’ll never forget seeing One Direction on tour for the first time and being instantly drawn to Liam’s stage presence, you could just tell he was made for that stage”, she added.

    “Gone way too soon, sending all my love and deepest condolences to his family and everyone close to him.”

    JLS star Oritse Williams reflected on the challenges the music industry can bring after being propelled to fame following The X Factor two years before One Direction were formed on the show.

    Williams, who first met Payne when the singer auditioned for the singing competition the first time round aged 14, told BBC Breakfast, “I feel with the music industry there isn’t enough duty of care.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3j3F_0wC3Iajb00
    Tributes have been paid to Liam Payne (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

    “It’s a tough, tough game. You have to have very thick skin, and when you haven’t lived life and been through different trials and tribulations, to go through trials and tribulations whilst being under the spotlight is a very difficult thing and who’s there to support…

    “I’ve been through my own trials and tribulations, which has been well documented, and there was nowhere for me to look at, I just had my family and friends and my loved ones to hold me up.

    “And I feel like with Liam, it’s the same. He did have, obviously, a beautiful family, but you’re out there alone in this crazy, crazy world where there’s a lot of vultures, I’m not going to lie to you. It’s very, very tough to navigate sometimes.”

    He added that during his time on The X Factor he was able to “learn a lot” but he felt you are left “on your own” afterwards and that “nothing prepares you for the pandemonium that ensues”, particularly for someone who experienced superstardom on Payne’s level.

    Reflecting on first meeting Payne in 2008, Williams said he was a “ball of energy” with an “electric personality” and a “great voice”.

    The JLS star said they went on to have “some really emotional, deep conversations” over the years and he thought of him as a “beautiful soul”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKZPv_0wC3Iajb00
    Liam Payne in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

    “He really showed me that he’s not about this famous celebrity life, actually the reason why he was doing what he was doing, and I related to him, was because we both had a passion and a love for singing and music, and what a great singer he was,” he added.

    Boyband JLS previously said Payne felt like their “original fifth member” when he auditioned alongside them in 2008 and they “always knew he’d go on to achieve great things”.

    “To have lost a brother of ours so young is devastating and we will fondly remember the joy and the hope and the happiness he brought to so many people’s lives”, the group added in a social media post.

    Craig Revel Horwood remembered Payne as a “lovely person” and said he thought the singer had a “very bright future” ahead.

    The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who met the singer when they appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show together, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Thirty-one is just no age and I just hate that.

    “He was a lovely, lovely, lovely person backstage, when Shirley (Ballas), Motsi (Mabuse) and myself were on Jonathan Ross with him.

    “He was just adorable and he had what I considered a very bright future.

    “And someone that young leaving the world so soon or early, before their life has come to fruition.

    “I mean, I was 30 when I stopped dancing and then I changed my career entirely. And I just think of myself at that age and the life he could have had ahead of him is, it is frightening, isn’t it?

    “And it’s super, super, super sad. So my heart pours out to his family.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sharon Osbourne: Former X-Factor judge accuses music industry of ‘letting down’ Liam Payne
    The Independent2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II re-emerges after death of star who spent 50 hours on painting
    The Independent2 days ago
    Bruce Springsteen on Liam Payne death: ‘It’s a business that puts enormous pressure on young people’
    The Independent1 day ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Niall Horan recalls last conversation with Liam Payne: ‘I didn’t know I was saying goodbye forever’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Former detective jailed after stealing almost 4kg of cocaine from police stores
    The Independent2 days ago
    Gladiator II first reactions roll in – and place one actor firmly in Oscars race
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    81-year-old woman goes viral after voting for first time because late husband wouldn’t let her
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    ‘Obsessive’ schoolboy who attacked teacher and sleeping students with hammer jailed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Construction workers stumble upon ‘exceptionally preserved’ Roman statue near ancient city
    The Independent2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Ex-detective caught stealing £400k of seized cocaine after dropping drugs outside daughter’s school
    The Independent2 days ago
    Designers of the late Princess Diana's wedding dress settle dispute over drawings of the gown
    The Independent2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Parents of baby who died from choking welcome nursery reforms to improve safety
    The Independent2 days ago
    Judge criticises activists’ ‘arrogance’ after they damaged Palace fountain
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sara Sharif had suffered multiple fractures across 25 locations on her body, court told
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby boy
    The Independent1 day ago
    'This is the beginning': 91-year-old sister of longest death row inmate sees hope in his acquittal
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy