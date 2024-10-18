Open in App
    Man in court over fatal XL bully attack

    By Tom Wilkinson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPatc_0wC0ru6z00
    Christopher Bell leaving South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court (Tom Wilkinson/PA) PA Wire

    A man has appeared in court after a fatal XL Bully attack which killed his neighbour who weighed just eight stone.

    Ian Langley, 54, was killed while he walked his puppy in Shiney Row near Sunderland on October 3 last year.

    Christopher Bell, 45, formerly of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death.

    The charge named the dog as Titan – “an American Bully XL”.

    Police shot the dog at the scene to protect the public.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cm5rY_0wC0ru6z00
    Forensic Officers on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland after the incident (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

    Bell, who gave his current address as De La Pole Avenue, Hull, did not enter a plea.

    Anna Barker, prosecuting, said: “This is a tragic case which has resulted in the death of Ian Langley.

    “The Crown submit that the nature of the case and its severity are such that it should be dealt with at the crown court.”

    District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed and adjourned the case for Bell to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 18.

    She granted him unconditional bail in the meantime.

    Neighbours said Mr Langley, who was originally from Liverpool , was walking his Patterdale puppy called Bow when he was attacked.

    Mr Langley, who weighed just eight stone, suffered severe neck injuries.

