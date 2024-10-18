Open in App
    Plane carrying Alex Salmond’s body takes off from North Macedonia

    By Craig Paton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRHzM_0wBwtUGn00
    Alex Salmond died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia (Robert Perry/PA) PA Wire

    The plane carrying the body of the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has taken off from North Macedonia , bound for Aberdeen.

    Mr Salmond died on Saturday from a heart attack while speaking at a conference in the city of Ohrid in the country’s south west.

    The flight, which was chartered by an unnamed private individual, took off from Ohrid St Paul the Apostle Airport – just after 10.20am UK time.

    Mr Salmond’s body will return to the north east of Scotland, close to his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire , and the seats he represented at both Westminster and Holyrood, this afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280RYx_0wBwtUGn00
    Alex Salmond died on Saturday in North Macedonia (Academy for Cultural Diplomacy/PA) (PA Media)

    Plans are being put in place for for a private family funeral along with a more public memorial service.

    The Salmond family were in talks with the UK and Scottish Governments about the best way to repatriate the former SNP leader’s body.

    His friend and Tory MP, Sir David Davis , had pushed for the RAF to be used to bring his body back.

    But the decision was taken, instead, to use a private charter paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

    Sir Tom said on Thursday: “Whilst he and I disagreed on some of his ambitions, Alex Salmond devoted his life to Scotland and the Scottish people and as such he, and importantly his family, deserved the dignity and privacy of a private return to the home of his birth.

    “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with his family at this time.

    “To be clear, I remain resolutely apolitical.”

    Kenny MacAskill, who stepped in after Mr Salmond’s death to take over as the acting leader of the Alba Party, said: “The family are incredibly grateful for the support which is being provided by a private citizen to charter a private plane to allow Alex’s body to come home to Scotland.

    “It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them.

    “The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and will be making an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour the life of Alex Salmond.”

