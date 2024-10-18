Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    More than £570m stolen by fraudsters in first half of 2024

    By Vicky Shaw,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWf3X_0wBwiUES00
    Losses from unauthorised fraud increased in the first half of this year, while losses where people were tricked into transferring money fell, according to UK Finance figures (Tim Goode/PA) PA Archive

    Losses from unauthorised fraud increased in the first half of this year, while losses where people were tricked into transferring money fell, according to banking industry body UK Finance .

    In total, criminals stole £571.7 million through unauthorised and authorised fraud in the first half of 2024, a 1.5% decrease compared with the first half of 2023.

    Losses due to unauthorised transactions across payment cards, remote banking and cheques were £358 million in the first half of this year, a rise of 5%.

    The total number of recorded cases was just over 1.5 million, a 19% increase.

    Finance">

    UK Finance said one of the main reasons for the overall rise in payment card fraud losses was an increase in “card not present” cases.

    Evidence has shown that criminals have been socially engineering victims to trick them into divulging one-time passcodes to authenticate online transactions, the report said.

    Meanwhile, authorised push payment (APP) fraud losses – where someone is tricked into transferring money – totalled £213.7 million, down 11% compared with the first half of last year.

    This comprised £166.5 million of personal losses and £47.2 million of business losses.

    The total number of APP cases was down 16% to 97,344, UK Finance said.

    Purchase scams, romance scams, investment scams and impersonation scams all decreased.

    UK Finance said its data on the sources of APP fraud shows 72% of APP fraud cases originated from online sources.

    In total, £126.7 million of APP losses was returned to victims – representing 59% of the total loss.

    New reimbursement rules from the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) came into effect on October 7, which make reimbursement for APP scams mandatory. Previously, many banks had signed up to a voluntary code, with some having their own reimbursement policies.

    Victims of unauthorised fraud cases – where money has been taken without the account holder’s knowledge – are legally protected against losses and UK Finance research indicates that customers are fully refunded in more than 98% of these fraud cases.

    While reimbursement is important in the fight against fraud, it can only be part of the solution

    Ben Donaldson, UK Finance

    Ben Donaldson, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “This isn’t a fight we will win alone as our data again shows that most fraud originates online and via telecommunications networks.

    “There have been some improvements made by other sectors, but their actions don’t yet fully match the scale of the problem – more needs to be done to prevent fraudsters exploiting these platforms and networks.

    “Earlier this month we saw the introduction of new APP reimbursement rules for customers and, while reimbursement is important in the fight against fraud, it can only be part of the solution. On its own it does nothing to prevent or reduce the psychological harms to victims, nor does it prevent organised crime groups from stealing money.

    “That is why the financial services industry is always focused on preventing fraud happening in the first place.”

    We're pleased that all UK households now have a higher standard of fraud refund protection, but we must continue to see action from other sectors to cut scam content off at source

    Nicola Bannister, TSB

    Nicola Bannister, customer support director, TSB, said: “While banks are helping to reduce fraud losses – with a notable reduction in push payment fraud – far too many consumers are still dealing with the devastating impact of scams that stem from online companies and telephone firms.

    “We’re pleased that all UK households now have a higher standard of fraud refund protection, but we must continue to see action from other sectors to cut scam content off at source.”

    Jim Winters, head of economic crime at Nationwide Building Society , said: “Fraud can have devastating effects and, while it’s encouraging to see strong prevention figures, more must be done to stop fraud and scams at the source.”

    He added: “We are calling for collaboration with big tech, social media, telecoms, government and law enforcement to share information and data to break the chain and stop fraud and scams at the outset.”

    A Home Office spokesperson said: “Fraud is the most common crime in this country and the Government are determined to do more to tackle it.

    “Ministers are looking at how we can improve our approach across Government, working with law enforcement and industry to better protect people and businesses from this appalling crime.

    “We remain particularly concerned about the continuing high losses from APP fraud, and the new Government has made clear it intends to work with both the finance industry and technology companies to ensure the improved prevention, detection and punishment of this pernicious crime.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Independent3 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent1 day ago
    81-year-old woman goes viral after voting for first time because late husband wouldn’t let her
    The Independent1 day ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent2 days ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent3 days ago
    School district employee accused of killing her sister, 62, and dumping remains in river
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Judge criticises activists’ ‘arrogance’ after they damaged Palace fountain
    The Independent2 days ago
    Teen with dreams of becoming pro surfer is attacked by shark off Florida coast
    The Independent1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Independent1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    ‘Obsessive’ schoolboy who attacked teacher and sleeping students with hammer jailed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    One Direction star Liam Payne dies aged 31 in Buenos Aires – reports
    The Independent3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Humanitarian appeal launched to address ‘overwhelming’ need in Middle East
    The Independent3 days ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent3 days ago
    Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after ‘giant wave’ swept beachgoers away from Hawaii shore
    The Independent1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Man denies attempted murder of toddler by stepping in front of train – court
    The Independent2 days ago
    Bison introduced to Kent woodland welcome two new calves to the herd
    The Independent3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy