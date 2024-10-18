Open in App
    • The Independent

    Watch: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit since coronation

    By Holly Patrick,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCHiJ_0wBwiPop00
    The King and Queen Camilla are set to arrive in Australia for the start of an historic tour of the South Pacific (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire

    Watch as King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Australia on Friday, 18 October, for their first official visit since the coronation.

    His Majesty is embarking on his 16th official visit and 17th overall to the country, which is his first trip there as monarch and Queen Camilla's first in her role as consort.

    The royal couple last travelled around the globe to the Commonwealth realm in 2018.

    Charles and Camilla will embark on a six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney as part of an historic tour of the South Pacific.

    They will later travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and speak with world leaders in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.

    The King's overseas tour has been curtailed on advice from doctors following his cancer diagnosis.

    A visit to New Zealand has been dropped from the itinerary and other changes have been made to the programme.

    Charles will be pausing his treatment while he is away from the UK.

