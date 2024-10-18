Open in App
    South Korean intelligence says North is sending troops to aid Russia's war in Ukraine: reports

    By Via AP news wire,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdwDW_0wBvxUhI00
    North-Korea-Russia Sputnik

    South Korean intelligence has found that North Korea has dispatched 12,000 troops including special operation forces to support Russia 's war against Ukraine , news reports said Friday.

    Yonhap news agency cited the National Intelligence Service as that the North Korean troops have already left the country.

    The NIS didn't immediately confirm the report, but South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement that President Yoon Suk Yeol had presided over an emergency meeting earlier Friday to discuss North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine. The statement said participants of the meeting agreed that North Korea’s troop dispatch poses a grave security threat to South Korea and the international community.

    But the presidential office gave no further details like when and how many North Korean soldiers have been sent to Ukraine and what roles they are expected to play.

    Ukrainian media reported earlier this month that six North Koreans were among those killed after a Ukrainian missile strike in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region on Oct. 3.

    On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government has intelligence that 10,000 troops from North Korea are being prepared to join Russian forces fighting against his country, warning that a third nation wading into the hostilities could turn the conflict into a “world war.”

    “From our intelligence we’ve got information that North Korea sent tactical personnel and officers to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters at NATO headquarters. “They are preparing on their land 10,000 soldiers, but they didn’t move them already to Ukraine or to Russia.”

    NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the western alliance “have no evidence that North Korean soldiers are involved in the fight. But we do know that North Korea is supporting Russia in many ways, weapons supplies, technological supplies, innovation, to support them in the war effort. And that is highly worrying.”

    The U.S., South Korea and their partners have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells, missiles and other equipment to help fuel its war on Ukraine

    Outside officials and experts say North Korea in exchange possibly received badly needed food and economic aid and technology assistance aimed at upgrading Kim’s nuclear-armed military. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have repeatedly denied the existence of an arms deal between the countries.

    Al Parris
    2d ago
    o well take them out to
