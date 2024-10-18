Open in App
    Martin Odegaard injury latest as Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal captain

    By Jamie Braidwood,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HomG_0wBvk3et00
    Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard Getty Images

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a positive update on Martin Odegaard ’s return from an ankle injury and said the captain could be available next week if the final steps of his rehabilitation go to plan.

    Odegaard has been sidelined since last month after suffering an ankle injury while in action for Norway, missing Arsenal’s last seven matches in all competitions.

    The 25-year-old will remain out ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League but Arteta said he could be back after that, with Arsenal hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday and Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday.

    “He is not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story,” Arteta said.

    “In the later stages of his rehab, he needs to clear some markers, do some different things, especially with the ball. Next week is crucial to see how close he is.”

    Arteta also revealed the injury that forced Bukayo Saka to miss England’s win in Finland was “not serious” and expects the forward to face Bournemouth.

    Kai Havertz is also set to be available but Gabriel Martinelli will need to be assessed after returning from Brazil with a knock.

    Thomas Partey is fit but there remains doubts over Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered a set-back.

    “They are quite close the three of them, today we are going to have to try and push and see how it is,” Arteta added.

    “We are struggling a bit with the numbers on the right side, hopefully we have some positive news and some players back.”

    Arsenal can return to the top of the Premier League table with a win on the south coast, with Manchester City and leaders Liverpool in action on Saturday.

    Bournemouth have just one win over Arsenal in 14 attempts in the Premier League and the Gunners are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

    Arteta’s side have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League in three games, however, but the manager dismissed any defensive concerns.

    “It’s the way we’ve conceded certain goals with the little things we’ve done to concede those goals,” he said. “It’s making sure we are consistency and level of urgency and focus in the reaction.”

