Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Budget 2024: Inheritance tax set to rise – here’s what it means for you

    By Salma Ouaguira,

    2 days ago

    Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly planning changes to inheritance tax (IHT) at the Budget as she looks to raise up to £40bn from tax hikes and spending cuts.

    While specifics remain unclear, any changes could significantly affect how much families pay on inherited properties and their financial futures.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the potential changes and what they could mean for your family.

    What is inheritance tax?

    Inheritance tax is a levy applied to the estate of someone who has died, but only around 4 per cent of families end up paying it, as most estates fall below the tax threshold.

    Key to this exemption is that anything left to a spouse or civil partner is not subject to inheritance tax, regardless of the estate’s value. So if a deceased individual leaves their entire estate to their partner, even if valued at £10m, no inheritance tax will be charged.

    However, this exemption does not extend to partners who live together but are not married or in a civil partnership.

    Each individual has a £325,000 inheritance tax-free allowance. Estates valued below this threshold incur no tax, while those above it are taxed at 40 per cent on the excess.

    What changes could be coming?

    The government has been exploring multiple avenues to increase revenue. Although specific measures to exemptions and reliefs have yet to be confirmed, discussions include revisiting existing rules surrounding gifts given during a person’s lifetime.

    A gift given to one’s children is tax exempt if it is made more than seven years before the parent passes on. These are called potentially exempt transfers (PETs).

    The Budget on 30 October could address specific reliefs for businesses and agricultural land, which currently have tax exemptions. However, the extent of the new changes remains unclear.

    What has the government said?

    Several ministers and the prime minister have promised taxes will not rise for “working people”, suggesting the wealthiest are likely to be hit hardest by new measures.

    Ahead of her first Budget, the chancellor refused to rule out hiking capital gains and inheritance tax.

    Setting the scene , she said: “I think that we will have to increase taxes in the Budget.”

    Ms Reeves did not specify which taxes would rise, but said Labour would stick to its manifesto pledge not to hike national insurance, VAT or income tax.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PEvj_0wBv8Xct00
    Shadow chancellor accuses Labour of hiding planned tax increases (Getty Images)

    The chancellor said: “We had in our manifesto a commitment to fiscal rules to balance day-to-day spending through tax receipts, and by the end of the forecast period, to get debt down as a share of GDP.

    “Those are sensible fiscal rules to keep a grip of the public finances. We also made other commitments in our manifesto, not to increase national insurance, VAT or income tax for the duration and we’ll stick with those.”

    Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt criticised Labour’s fiscal plans, saying: “During the election we repeatedly warned that Labour’s sums didn’t add up and that they were planning to raise taxes. The real scandal is that despite planning these tax rises all along, they didn’t have the courage to admit it to the public during the election campaign.

    “Unfortunately, it looks like it will be people who have saved all their life to provide an inheritance to their family who will pay the price for Labour’s tax rises.”

    What does this mean to you?

    It is always worth seeking independent advice on tax planning. If inheritance tax rates increase or exemptions are altered, those intending to leave an inheritance may need to reassess their options to minimise tax liabilities.

    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    John Merrill
    55m ago
    tax and spend liberals are the enemy of the United States
    Short Circuit
    1h ago
    why would you raise that tax. Just bring in the lottery like every other smart state. that will take care of schools and other things.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inheritance tax increases expected in Budget
    BBC2 days ago
    Inheritance tax to rise in Budget as Reeves plans to hit well-off
    The Independent2 days ago
    The 3 times your runny nose is a sign of something serious – and when you must see a doctor
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1 million every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill13 hours ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Older Adults Who Never Got Married Are Revealing The Unexpected "Truths" About What Their Lives Are Actually Like
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    China is worried its people ‘fear having children’ and is launching massive survey to find out why
    The Independent2 days ago
    Canadian hunter killed, made a meal of a goose that students were tracking for school project: ‘It tasted good’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Their son died at 25. Then they discovered his extraordinary secret life online
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump’s First Reaction to Israel Killing Hamas Leader Sinwar: ‘That’s Sometimes What Happens’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Kemi Badenoch says her first act as prime minister would be to restore tax breaks for private schools
    The Independent2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Police officer tells court ‘jovial’ Daniel Khalife ‘congratulated him’ as he details moment of capture
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Badenoch running a ‘grassroots campaign’ for Tory leader, ‘not a media campaign’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Zeta drug lord continued to control cartel from inside a Mexican prison, says US indictment
    The Independent3 days ago
    Google to block election ads after polls close to combat misinformation
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Multiple unexplained fractures in 25 locations on Sara Sharif’s body, court told
    The Independent2 days ago
    Deal reached to end Boeing strike
    CNN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy