    • The Independent

    Two wheelchair users drowned after being dragged to the bottom of lake, report finds

    By Neil Lancefield,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHPfW_0wAM3dZQ00
    The capsize of a motorboat which led to the drowning of two wheelchair users happened because of a maintenance failure (MAIB/PA)

    A boat that capsized and led to the drowning of two wheelchair users happened because a maintenance failure meant the vessel was not watertight, an investigation has found.

    Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on a day trip from a care home when they died on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon , on June 8 2022.

    A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) stated that the victims were strapped into their motorised wheelchairs and were “dragged to the bottom of the lake and drowned”.

    They were among six people thrown into the water when Wheelyboat 123 – a recreational craft modified for wheelchair users – capsized.

    Both were found the following day and pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators found the wheelyboat had not been correctly maintained and seals on a ramp were not subjected to a regular inspection and had degraded.

    This allowed water to leak into the boat and make it unstable, leading to its capsize.

    Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley, who was known as Ali, were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8YvQ_0wAM3dZQ00
    General view of Roadford Lake in Okehampton, Devon, where two disabled people drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized (Tess De La Mare/PA) (PA Wire)

    The MAIB said Roadford Lake Activity Centre, which hired out the vessel to the care home, had not fully identified the risks or understood the “unique needs” of operating it.

    James Platts, Chief Executive of South West Lakes Trust, which manages the centre, said: “We are reviewing the report thoroughly and will be implementing the applicable recommendations accordingly.

    “We continue to operate our other activities under the accreditation of the Royal Yachting Association and the Adventure Activities Licensing Authority.

    “Whilst we immediately ceased the use of Wheelyboats on our waters following the incident, we recognise the benefits vessels of this type provide to those with disabilities and will consider the future operation of such vessels in the context of the recommendations.

    “It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while other investigations continue.

    “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this tragedy, their friends and family.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMIsM_0wAM3dZQ00
    The bodies were found during a search of Roadford Lake, near Okehampton (Alamy/PA)

    Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents Andrew Moll said: “No-one had taken time to properly consider the risks associated with taking the wheelchair users afloat, either before the accident or on the day itself.

    “The condition of the wheelyboat had been allowed to deteriorate so water could enter it, and on the day no-one recognised the implications of carrying vulnerable people who were strapped into heavy motorised wheelchairs around a lake in an open boat.

    “In short, no-one had their eye on the risk, and tragically Alison Tilsley and Alex Wood lost their lives.

    “As well as the catalogue of failings highlighted by the report, the investigation has also uncovered a worrying lack of oversight which must be seen as an impetus for urgent action.

    “Charitable activities such as this seem to fall into a grey zone with no organisation or authority in a position of oversight.”

    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    Katie Juracko
    22h ago
    Why
    VoteEveryIncumbentOut
    1d ago
    UNBELIEVABLE. Those poor people. Imagine their terror. Tragic.
    View all comments
