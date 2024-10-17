Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Electric wallpaper trialled as alternative to central heating

    By Sarah Ward,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46udjb_0wAKq3rb00
    Tenants have reported excellent feedback Getty Images

    Electric wallpaper is being trialled as an alternative to central heating in social housing properties.

    Electric wallpaper is being trialled in 12 tenement properties in Glasgow owned and managed by West of Scotland Housing Association, to assess its effectiveness as a “clean” heat source.

    Tenants have reported “excellent” feedback in the months since it was installed.

    Scottish homes are among the oldest and worst insulated in Europe, with about 70,000 tenement flats in Glasgow alone, and heating accounts for more than 36% of total carbon emissions in the UK.

    The average home loses heat three times faster than in many European countries.

    Electric wallpaper, which is applied to the ceiling and is painted over, is hoped to become a “viable” replacement for central heating – which began this year, however, data on energy consumption has yet to be collated.

    A project led by academics working with the West of Scotland Housing Association and Glasgow City Council – with recent funding from Scotland Beyond Net Zero – is being tipped as a potential “eco-friendly replacement” for gas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgVdm_0wAKq3rb00
    Gas boilers are the most common way of heating homes in the UK (Joe Giddens/PA Wire) (PA Archive)

    Dr Ahmad Taha, from the University of Glasgow, and Dr Alejandro Moreno-Rangel, from the University of Strathclyde, are working with technology including the internet of things and AI-enabled data analytics to collect information on efficiency, comfort, and tenants’ feedback.

    Funded by Scotland Beyond Net Zero – a coalition of leading climate and sustainability experts from Scotland’s universities – the trial is one of eight new research collaborations aimed at the transition to net zero.

    Andrew Kubski, director of development and asset management for West of Scotland Housing Association, said: “We have been trialling this technology for a few months now and have had excellent feedback from our tenants where this has been installed.

    “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with both the University of Glasgow and University of Strathclyde to bring a thorough academic lens to the effectiveness of the electric wallpaper.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mMCj_0wAKq3rb00
    The city of Glasgow has about 70,000 tenement properties (Jane Barlow/PA Wire) (PA Archive)

    Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for neighbourhood services and assets at Glasgow City Council, added: “Glasgow has around 70,000 tenement flats, so finding new solutions to more efficiently heating them is vital to reaching a net-zero future.

    “Innovative pilot projects such as this are vital when considering how best to help tackle the issues of energy costs and emissions in Glasgow’s homes.”

    Professor Lisanne Gibson, vice-principal of research at the University of Dundee and chair of Scotland Beyond Net Zero’s seed fund committee, said: “Scotland’s ambitious net-zero targets demand a bold and integrated approach.

    “These projects are a crucial step in our journey towards a more sustainable and equitable future, not just for Scotland, but globally.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent2 days ago
    Humanitarian appeal launched to address ‘overwhelming’ need in Middle East
    The Independent2 days ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Independent2 days ago
    Kemi Badenoch says her first act as prime minister would be to restore tax breaks for private schools
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Kentucky man’s organs were nearly harvested. Then doctors realized he was still alive
    The Independent1 day ago
    Netflix viewers make plea to others after watching hit new true crime documentary
    The Independent2 days ago
    Badenoch running a ‘grassroots campaign’ for Tory leader, ‘not a media campaign’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vance policy adviser reportedly made wild posts about using drugs for years: ‘I love coke - 9/10’
    The Independent1 day ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent2 days ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent2 days ago
    Teen with dreams of becoming pro surfer is attacked by shark off Florida coast
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after ‘giant wave’ swept beachgoers away from Hawaii shore
    The Independent13 hours ago
    What the papers say – October 17
    The Independent2 days ago
    Government speeds up ‘skills passport’ for workers to move to clean energy jobs
    The Independent2 days ago
    Schoolgirl Sara Sharif suffered a catalogue of 71 injuries before her death, jury told
    The Independent2 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    ‘Obsessive’ schoolboy who attacked teacher and sleeping students with hammer jailed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Landlords call for Budget tax breaks to boost supply and control rents
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scientific study confirms something all cat owners already knew – their pets are basically liquid
    The Independent1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    New breakthrough laser test could detect different types of dementia in seconds
    The Independent2 days ago
    Few compensation claims for pothole damage to vehicles are successful – report
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    ‘Creepy’ moment Trump calls female senator ‘fantastically attractive’ while trying to court women voters at Fox town hall
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy