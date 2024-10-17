Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Radiologist had never seen 10-year-old’s ‘very rare’ injury on child before

    By Holly Evans,Tara Cobham and Amy-Clare Martin,

    2 days ago

    Sara Sharif had suffered an “extremely rare” fracture in her neck, which a radiologist said he had “never seen” in a child before.

    Examinations showed she had an injury to her hyoid bone in her throat, which was likely to have been caused between six to 12 weeks before her death.

    Professor Owen Arthurs told jurors that the schoolgirl had suffered “multiple unexplained fractures in 25 locations on the body” which could not have occurred by accident or in a single event.

    It comes after jurors at the Old Bailey were told on Thursday that the 10-year-old’s bone marrow had been “unusual” in an examination of her body, which can often be associated with starvation or the rapid removal of nutrition.

    Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, all deny her murder.

    Surrey Police discovered the schoolgirl dead in a bedroom at her home in Woking on 10 August last year.

    The court heard earlier in the week that Sara’s head was covered with “homemade hoods” made of plastic bags and parcel tape in the weeks before her death.

    Jurors were also told neighbour Chloe Redwin would hear “shockingly loud” sounds of “smacking” from their family home followed by “gut-wrenching screams”.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent2 days ago
    Schoolgirl Sara Sharif suffered a catalogue of 71 injuries before her death, jury told
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mom and her one-year-old daughter die in house fire while on family vacation
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent2 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘My head rest saved my life’: Uber driver says she’s lucky to be alive after teens shot up her car
    The Independent2 days ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Teen with dreams of becoming pro surfer is attacked by shark off Florida coast
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Kentucky man’s organs were nearly harvested. Then doctors realized he was still alive
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin praises daughter for helping husband Justin ‘survive’
    The Independent1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after ‘giant wave’ swept beachgoers away from Hawaii shore
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Netflix viewers make plea to others after watching hit new true crime documentary
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos defends decision to remove bed from fantasy suite
    The Independent2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Three dead, four injured in Mississippi bridge demolition accident
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    ‘Obsessive’ schoolboy who attacked teacher and sleeping students with hammer jailed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Phoenix officers punched and shocked a deaf Black man, body camera footage shows
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hiker crushed to death by falling tree in Yosemite National Park
    The Independent1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy