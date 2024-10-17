Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    BTS’s j-hope second member of K-pop band to complete military service: ‘Food was delicious’

    By Shahana Yasmin,

    2 days ago

    K-pop star j-hope, member of South Korean boy band BTS , completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on Thursday.

    The 30-year-old left his military base in Wonju in Gangwon province early this morning and was met by the oldest member, Jin , who completed his military service earlier this year in June .

    “Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with good health,” said j-hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, in his comments to the media.

    “During my 18 months of military service, I performed duties as an instructor and marched a lot, so I saw many Wonju citizens. I want to thank the citizens who greeted and cheered for the soldiers. It was very touching,” he said, according to The Korea Times .

    “During the service, I felt soldiers have been working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much for the country to protect it. I think it would be even more meaningful if the public showed such warm interest and love.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4srZ_0wAJQDkL00
    K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope salutes after being discharged from his mandatory military service outside a military base in Wonju (REUTERS)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pfS7_0wAJQDkL00
    J-hope (right) is greeted by fellow member Jin after being discharged from his mandatory military service (AFP via Getty Images)

    “Thank you for your great support, encouragement and love. I’ve been discharged healthy and well.”

    Jin, 31, who is preparing to release his first solo album in November , shared a sweet moment with his bandmate as he knelt on the ground to hold up the microphones from the media for j-hope’s message.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CPSZ_0wAJQDkL00
    BTS' j-hope discharged from South Korean military (Getty Images)

    After his discharge, j-hope appeared on a live stream from his agency’s headquarters on fan platform Weverse.

    “I took a break as Jung Ho-seok, but now I’m back as j-hope,” he said, according to news agengy Yonhap . “I’ll lead you on a path of flowers.”

    “I matured a lot and came out healthy,” he said, on his role as assistant drill instructor while in the military. “Living in Wonju and working as a training instructor was great, and honestly, the food was delicious.”

    While he did not provide any specifics, j-hope teased promotional activities for his upcoming music.

    “I’ll continue to show you my best. Some activities are already planned, but there are still details to work out, so I’ll keep checking on that.

    “Now that I’ve taken off the beret and military uniform, I think it’s time to show you BTS’ j-hope again, not Sgt Jung Ho-seok. I love you all.”

    According to South Korean law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 must join the military and serve 18 months in active service. In 2020, the law was revised to allow globally recognised K-pop stars to postpone their service until they turned 30.

    The band’s other members – RM , Suga , j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – are still serving.

    BTS are expected to reunite as a full group in 2026.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jr Viena
    7h ago
    nice show for the public does the whole town need rice?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom and her one-year-old daughter die in house fire while on family vacation
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent3 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    The Independent13 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Independent2 days ago
    Netflix finally adds ‘perfect’ TV series hailed ‘best sitcom’ of last 10 years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘My head rest saved my life’: Uber driver says she’s lucky to be alive after teens shot up her car
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin praises daughter for helping husband Justin ‘survive’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Teen with dreams of becoming pro surfer is attacked by shark off Florida coast
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Netflix viewers make plea to others after watching hit new true crime documentary
    The Independent2 days ago
    Delta traveler claims he was beaten senseless by fellow passengers after onboard lavatory dispute
    The Independent1 day ago
    Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after ‘giant wave’ swept beachgoers away from Hawaii shore
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos defends decision to remove bed from fantasy suite
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vance policy adviser reportedly made wild posts about using drugs for years: ‘I love coke - 9/10’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Phoenix officers punched and shocked a deaf Black man, body camera footage shows
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy