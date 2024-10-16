Stepmother of Sara Sharif requests ‘earliest possible’ flights shortly after child’s death

Surrey Police have released a call made by Sara Sharif’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, to a travel agent on August 8 2023 where she tries to arrange flights to Pakistan for the next day.

Sara Sharif was hooded, restrained and beaten with a belt buckle and pole in a campaign of abuse lasting more than two years before her death, a court has heard.

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his 10-year-old daughter’s murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

Batool has denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.