Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Ben Duckett gives England strong start in reply to Pakistan’s first-innings 366

    By Rory Dollard,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OGR2_0w8rW6SG00
    Ben Duckett struck a half-century for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP) AP

    Ben Duckett reeled off a rapid half-century as England began their response to Pakistan’s first-innings score of 366 on day two of the second Test.

    Jack Leach finished with four for 114 and Brydon Carse took three for 50 as the tourists ended a defiant Pakistan effort shortly after lunch in Multan.

    It was hard to read just how good that total was given the unpredictable nature of a re-used pitch into its seventh day of service, but Duckett was in a hurry to make inroads as he led a reply of 88 for one.

    At the tea interval the left-hander had reached 53 off 59 balls, leaning heavily on his arsenal of sweep shots to combat a home attack dominated by spin.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27URZ2_0w8rW6SG00
    Ben Duckett leaned heavily on his arsenal of sweep shots to combat a home attack dominated by spin (K.M. Chaudary/AP) (AP)

    His opening partner Zak Crawley was the man to go, caught behind for 24 driving Noman Ali.

    Resuming with the hosts 259 for five, England opened up with pace at both ends and struck inside three overs, Carse bounding in to take Mohammad Rizwan’s outside edge with one that angled in and then nipped away off the pitch.

    Rizwan had somehow survived a torrid time on the first evening but his luck finally ran out on 41 as Jamie Smith swallowed the catch.

    Carse’s accuracy saw him concede just 19 from his first 15 overs of the innings but he finally tired, with the last over of his spell leaking 16 on its own.

    Matthew Potts swapped ends to replace his Durham colleague and brought an end to Salman Agha’s lively knock of 31, collecting a nick as he went once too often to the fine cut.

    By now the score had ticked past 300 but England continued to make inroads, Sajid Khan lasting just nine balls before chipping Leach to Joe Root at short cover.

    England were hoping to wrap things up before lunch but found themselves delayed by an awkward ninth-wicket stand of 49 between Aamer Jamal and Noman.

    After a 40-minute break, Carse parted them with the very first ball of the afternoon session as he forced one through Jamal’s defences.

    Carse turned catcher when Noman hoisted Leach to deep midwicket, leaving 17 overs for England to face.

    Duckett dominated from the off, repeatedly dropping to one knee to sweep. He dragged the ball from outside off, on the stumps, hit it in front of square and behind and went over the top.

    It was a masterclass in manipulating slow bowling and brought him nine boundaries. After 10 overs the score had raced to 69 without loss, but not without a couple of scares for Crawley.

    He should have been run out for 20 when he was sent back by Duckett, but Sajid dislodged the bails with his hands before gathering the ball.

    The right-hander overturned an lbw decision soon after, missing a reverse sweep, but had started to look unsteady by the time he flashed outside off and nicked Noman behind.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Thomas Tuchel defends decision to wait until January to start England job
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent1 day ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Kentucky man’s organs were nearly harvested. Then doctors realized he was still alive
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    ‘Modern-day Moses’ behind massive church scam accused of rebranding as a ‘life coach’ to run Ponzi scheme
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise ship passenger who died after going overboard off the coast of the UK is named
    The Independent2 days ago
    Delta traveler claims he was beaten senseless by fellow passengers after onboard lavatory dispute
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos defends decision to remove bed from fantasy suite
    The Independent1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that left 4 dead
    The Independent1 day ago
    Bison introduced to Kent woodland welcome two new calves to the herd
    The Independent1 day ago
    Angel Reese reveals WNBA salary isn’t enough to cover her rent
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Netflix viewers make plea to others after watching hit new true crime documentary
    The Independent1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Two wheelchair users drowned after being dragged to the bottom of lake, report finds
    The Independent1 day ago
    Reeves warned inheritance tax hike would punish middle classes as Budget backlash intensifies
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Few compensation claims for pothole damage to vehicles are successful – report
    The Independent1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Three charged following death of child in Northern Ireland
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man jailed after his dog mauled his younger brother to death in ‘horrific’ attack
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Multiple unexplained fractures in 25 locations on Sara Sharif’s body, court told
    The Independent4 hours ago
    A mother blamed herself for her baby’s death for a decade. Now the hospital has admitted it made fatal errors
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy