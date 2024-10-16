Open in App
    William tells new England manager Thomas Tuchel ‘We’re all behind you’

    By Laura Elston,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBaUz_0w8qYgRy00
    The Prince of Wales at the Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire

    The Prince of Wales has wished the Three Lions’ new boss Thomas Tuchel the best of luck, telling him: “We’re all behind you!”

    William, patron of the Football Association , said in a personal message posted by Kensington Palace’s social media: “Exciting times for @ England , with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins.

    “Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we’re all behind you! W.”

    German Tuchel was confirmed as England’s new head coach on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Gareth Southgate.

    The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager is the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLSXl_0w8qYgRy00
    Thomas Tuchel is England’s new head coach (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

    Following his appointment, Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Tuchel as the latest England manager.

    Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he said: “I know the whole House will join me in wishing the best of luck to the new England manager Thomas Tuchel.”

    Sir Keir, an Arsenal fan, went on to reference Tuchel’s previous role as Chelsea manager.

    “I won’t hold his old job against him, but I wish him well in the new one,” he said.

    The Prince of Wales, a passionate Aston Villa fan, cheered on the England men’s national team at Euro 2024, witnessing the squad’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

    He travelled to Berlin with Prince George, and told the team on social media afterwards: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjzXI_0w8qYgRy00
    The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer react during the UEFA Euro 2024 final (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

    In July, he personally thanked Southgate as an “England fan” for being an “all-round class act” and showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership” after he stepped down as manager in the wake of the Euro 2024 defeat.

    The prince, who became patron of the FA this summer after being its president for 18 years, praised Southgate for coping with the “most intense pressure and scrutiny”.

    He had created, William said, a “team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest”.

