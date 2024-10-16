Open in App
    Greggs to open first Champagne bar with posh sausage rolls and a yum yum cocktail

    By Josie Clarke,

    2 days ago

    Greggs is launching its first Champagne bar.

    The high street baker’s bar, which will open in Fenwick’s Newcastle store from October 24 until the end of December, will offer bottles ranging from a £10 glass of Ca’ di Alte Prosecco to a £75 glass of Louis Roederer Cristal – also available by the bottle for £425.

    The menu also offers signature cocktails inspired by Greggs’ sweet treats, including a yum yum twist, a sweet, sugar-glazed cocktail crafted with rum and real yum yums, a cream eclair which features vanilla vodka and dark chocolate liqueur, and a non-alcoholic peach Melba cocktail.

    Last year’s Bistro Greggs signature pink jammie fizz is returning for another year.

    Customers will be able to pair the finest bottles with a menu of bakes and rolls.

    It follows the first Greggs “fine dining” bistro at the same location last year, which served its popular festive bake alongside duck fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts to more than 8,000 customers over a single month.

    This year’s menu, created by Fenwick executive head chef Mark Reid in collaboration with Greggs, features a steak bake served with a creamy peppercorn aioli and a sausage, bean and cheese melt paired with a Bloody Mary ketchup.

    A sausage roll has been revamped with the addition of a hot honey chilli sauce.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaKKB_0w8qY6xB00
    A dish from the new Greggs Champagne Bar at Fenwick Newcastle (Greggs/PA)

    Champagnes served by the glass or bottle include Bollinger Rose and Laurent Perrier as well as the Louis Roederer Cristal.

    The Art Nouveau-style bar, which seats 16 customers who can ring vintage, crystal bells for a top-up, will be open between 11.30am until store closing on a reservation-only basis.

    Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “While Champagne and Greggs might not be the most immediate food and drink pairing, following the success and reaction to our Greggs Bistro last year, we’re excited for the launch of the Greggs Champagne Bar at Fenwick.

    “Hopefully everyone who visited us last year, and many more, will enjoy the fun and unique experience that’s been created and discover that a chilled glass of Champagne accompanied by a sausage roll will be the hottest ticket in Toon for 2024.”

    Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick, said: “After the phenomenal success of last year’s Bistro Greggs at Fenwick, we are proud to once again partner with the fellow North East icon Greggs, to launch Greggs Champagne Bar at Fenwick, offering a fun and truly unique costumer experience.

    “This pop-up enhances our growing restaurant offer which continues to evolve through unexpected collaborations and new concepts bringing customers a truly memorable in-store dining experience.”

