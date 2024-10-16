Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Inmate who killed Japanese psychic found dead in Hawaii prison cell

    By Ap Correspondent,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6IvV_0w8oV5bx00
    Raita Fukusaku AP

    A Hawaii inmate convicted of the 1994 murder of a Japanese psychic and her son was killed in prison, authorities have said.

    Staff at the Halawa Correctional Facility in Aiea, outside Honolulu , found Raita Fukusaku, 59, bleeding on the floor of his cell with head and neck trauma early on Monday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

    “It was determined that the victim had been assaulted and stabbed by his cellmate, a 38-year-old male,” Honolulu police said in a public information bulletin.

    The cellmate was immediately removed and placed in a holding unit, the corrections department said.

    Authorities were still investigating on Tuesday. The Honolulu medical examiner's office had not yet released a cause of death.

    Fukusaku was the first Japanese national to be extradited to the United States and convicted of murder, Hawaii News Now reported.

    He was serving a prison sentence for two counts of second-degree murder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obAZL_0w8oV5bx00
    Raita Fukusaku, an inmate who was found dead in his cell at Halawa Correctional Facility in Aiea, Hawaii on Monday, October 14

    He was found guilty in 1995 of killing Kototome Fujita and her son Goro Fujita, according to KITV, which reported that Kototome Fujita was found shot in her penthouse and that her son was found dead in his car in a parking structure of a Waikiki hotel. The condo unit and Goro Fujita's car were set on fire.

    Myles Breiner, Fukusaku's former attorney, told KHON-TV he never had any problems in the 30 years he's been in prison.

    “He wasn’t gang-related, he seemed to rise above all that. He got along with all the staff,” Breiner said. “I’m not satisfied with the fact that this occurred. This should not have occurred.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report3 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com8 days ago
    Country singer battling Stage 4 cancer shares tough message on social media
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent2 days ago
    6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
    iheart.com4 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Woman strikes out at casino, wins lottery on her way home
    UPI News13 days ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent1 day ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star3 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent2 days ago
    3 dead and 4 injured in Mississippi bridge collapse, sheriff says
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Inmate died after being found on toilet - inquest
    BBC1 day ago
    Man left speechless over huge 'lump' pulled out of his forehead in life-changing surgery
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mom and her one-year-old daughter die in house fire while on family vacation
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Three dead, four injured in Mississippi bridge demolition accident
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Delta traveler claims he was beaten senseless by fellow passengers after onboard lavatory dispute
    The Independent16 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy