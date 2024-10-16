Open in App
    • The Independent

    New Zealand airport bans farewell hugs longer than three minutes

    By Natalie Wilson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlxUv_0w8oUzYF00
    A ‘max hug time’ rule is in place at Dunedin Airport Getty Images

    An airport in New Zealand has banned prolonged goodbye hugs at drop-off – with last embraces restricted to just three minutes.

    The sign at Dunedin Airport reads “max hug time 3 minutes” and suggests, “for fonder farewells please use the car park”.

    A picture of the message shared on Facebook to ‘The view from my window’ group last Wednesday sparked great debate on appropriate farewell etiquette at departures.

    One group member commented: “I love it. It shows warmth and compassion. My local airport it would be ‘you can’t stop there’ - there’s a £100 fine if you stop and a minimum £5.00 to drop someone off in the drop-off zone. I love Nice airport - they have ‘Kiss and Fly’.”

    Another said the time limit was “inhumane” and insisted “You can’t put a time limit on hugs”

    “In America, they don’t even want you to stop. Just come to a slow roll and push your passenger out,” added a social media user from the US.

    The thought of a three-minute hug had others reeling.

    “This got me thinking…. Who are the people I would hug for 3 minutes? There are a very few, mostly family, and a dear long-time friend. But in spite of the humor of this sign, it’s something to think about. Life is short,” shared one man.

    More than a third of major UK airports have raised drop-off fees for drivers in the past year, according to RAC research.

    In July, the RAC found that seven out of 20 airports analysed have raised so-called “kiss and fly” charges – which are typically levied for dropping off someone as close to a terminal as possible – since last summer.

    The four that increased fees by £1 were Gatwick (which now charges £6 for 10 minutes), Edinburgh (£5 for 10 minutes), Birmingham (£5 for 15 minutes) and Bristol (£6 for 10 minutes).

    For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

