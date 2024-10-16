Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    William tells new England manager Thomas Tuchel ‘We’re all behind you’

    By Laura Elston,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBaUz_0w8oUsNA00
    The Prince of Wales at the Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire

    The Prince of Wales has wished the Three Lions’ new boss Thomas Tuchel the best of luck, telling him: “We’re all behind you!”

    William, patron of the Football Association , said in a personal message posted by Kensington Palace’s social media: “Exciting times for @ England , with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins.

    “Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we’re all behind you! W.”

    German Tuchel was confirmed as England’s new head coach on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Gareth Southgate.

    The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager is the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLSXl_0w8oUsNA00
    Thomas Tuchel is England’s new head coach (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

    Following his appointment, Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Tuchel as the latest England manager.

    Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he said: “I know the whole House will join me in wishing the best of luck to the new England manager Thomas Tuchel.”

    Sir Keir, an Arsenal fan, went on to reference Tuchel’s previous role as Chelsea manager.

    “I won’t hold his old job against him, but I wish him well in the new one,” he said.

    The Prince of Wales, a passionate Aston Villa fan, cheered on the England men’s national team at Euro 2024, witnessing the squad’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

    He travelled to Berlin with Prince George, and told the team on social media afterwards: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjzXI_0w8oUsNA00
    The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer react during the UEFA Euro 2024 final (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

    In July, he personally thanked Southgate as an “England fan” for being an “all-round class act” and showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership” after he stepped down as manager in the wake of the Euro 2024 defeat.

    The prince, who became patron of the FA this summer after being its president for 18 years, praised Southgate for coping with the “most intense pressure and scrutiny”.

    He had created, William said, a “team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest”.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prince William asked about owning multiple homes as he insists he is right person to lead homelessness project
    The Independent1 day ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    ‘Modern-day Moses’ behind massive church scam accused of rebranding as a ‘life coach’ to run Ponzi scheme
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent2 days ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kentucky man’s organs were nearly harvested. Then doctors realized he was still alive
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Delta traveler claims he was beaten senseless by fellow passengers after onboard lavatory dispute
    The Independent16 hours ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent1 day ago
    A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that left 4 dead
    The Independent1 day ago
    Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos defends decision to remove bed from fantasy suite
    The Independent1 day ago
    Clark first rookie to make All-WNBA 1st team since 2008, joined by unanimous choices Wilson, Collier
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin praises daughter for helping husband Justin ‘survive’
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Bison introduced to Kent woodland welcome two new calves to the herd
    The Independent1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Ministers vow crackdown on rip-off nursery fees
    The Independent1 day ago
    NBC exec apologizes for creating a ‘monster’ by embellishing Trump’s business success for ‘The Apprentice’
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Two wheelchair users drowned after being dragged to the bottom of lake, report finds
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Humanitarian appeal launched to address ‘overwhelming’ need in Middle East
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Netflix viewers make plea to others after watching hit new true crime documentary
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Russian man found adrift after two months at sea on tiny boat with body of brother and nephew
    The Independent2 days ago
    What the papers say – October 17
    The Independent1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Three charged following death of child in Northern Ireland
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy