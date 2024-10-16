Open in App
    • The Independent

    Hunt for three suspects after man fatally attacked in street

    By Sam Russell,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3JW5_0w8oSWDi00
    Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was attacked in a residential street in Chelmsford, Essex (Ian Nicholson/PA) PA Archive

    Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was attacked in a residential street, with three suspects wearing balaclavas seen leaving the area afterwards.

    Essex Police said firearms officers were deployed to the scene of the assault in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford , after receiving a call at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

    A 30-year-old man was found with serious injuries and died at the scene despite efforts to save him, the force said.

    Three suspects, all men wearing balaclavas, were seen leaving the area shortly after the attack, police said.

    Detective Inspector Lydia George, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a terrible incident and my first thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

    “I have a team of officers working around the clock to identify and arrest these suspects, and I need the public’s help to do so.

    “I am sure this is a distressing time for those in the area, so I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can and that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

    “This happened in a residential area of Chelmsford, next to busy roads.

    “Members of the public may have vital CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of this incident.

    “If you saw these men around the time of the incident in the area surrounding Meadgate Avenue on Tuesday, please contact us.”

    To share information, go to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R23-PO2 . Alternatively call 101 and quote incident 469 of Tuesday October 15.

