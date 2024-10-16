Open in App
    • The Independent

    Great British Bake Off’s Mike writes letter hoping he hasn’t ‘let anyone down’ following elimination

    By Greg Evans,

    2 days ago

    The fourth person from this season of The Great British Bake Off has left the tent with Mike receiving an outpouring of support from viewers after penning an emotional letter about his time on the Channel 4 show.

    The 29-year-old farm manager was eliminated after Caramel Week, with Georgie being named as Star Baker by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith , who recently revealed that she doesn’t actually watch the show .

    Mike, who is also an advocate for the LGBT+ community in the farming industry, was as a firm favourite among viewers and the other contestant, said that “it was my time to go” in response to his exit. “I feel like the quality of what everyone else is doing is just breathtaking. I’m going to miss everyone,” he added.

    Fellow baker, Sumayah, said that she was relieved to be staying on “but I’m sad at the same time – Mike was genuinely the heart of the group. He’s been a good friend.”

    Mike has since written a lengthy letter about Bake Off, which has been shared on the show’s official X/Twitter account, adding that he had hoped that he hadn’t “let anyone down”.

    His letter said: “What can I say but thank you!!! Thank you to every single person involved in putting together this magnificent show and thank you a million times over for including me in it!! Every person I have met throughout this experience has been among the most glorious people I have ever had the good fortune to know.

    I have been made to feel welcomed and supported at every single second! Bake Off is so tremendously special and its joy and laughter and positivity has boosted me for years as a dedicated fan! Now, to be part of the family and part of Bake Off history is a privilege that I will cherish and treasure forever! I have also made 11 spectacularly wonderful lifelong friends – how can I possibly express my gratitude for that!!

    “As for Alison, the love, laughter, and hugs are even better than I ever dared to hope! Thank you to both Alison and Noel for the unending support and to Paul and Prue for more brilliant feedback than I ever dreamed of! This whole experience has been pure magic! From showcasing my favourite queer books to celebrating British farming and farm produce in every bake, I am so proud of everything I have achieved!

    “I just hope that I haven’t let anyone down and that everyone has enjoyed watching a fraction as much as I have enjoyed being here! P.S. You have my heart!! Sending oodles of love, hugs and thanks, Mike.”

    When sharing Mike’s letter, the Bake Off account added: “Oh Mike, you have done the very opposite of letting anyone down and you should be so proud.”

    Many viewers have since echoed these sentiments, with many sad to see Mike go.

    “Ah I’ll miss Mike. And I hope he now knows he hasn’t let anyone down. Far from it!,” said one fan.

    Another wrote: “Aw, how lovely is Mike! So sad he’s gone but he can hold his head up high and be proud of himself.”

    A third added: “No matter where you are just know that you’re loved and have it a little easier for someone who is struggling with their coming out.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZ8IX_0w8o5sVs00
    ‘GBBO’ (C4)

    Mike now joins Hazel and John as the first handful of bakers who have been eliminated. Jeff withdrew in the second week after struggling to continue following an illness.

