    • The Independent

    Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Schoolgirl, 10, showed signs of starvation and had ‘unusual’ injuries, jury told

    By Holly Evans,Tara Cobham and Amy-Clare Martin,

    2 days ago

    Sara Sharif showed signs of starvation and had “unusual” injuries, the fourth day of her murder trial has heard.

    An osteoarticular pathologist told the Old Bailey on Thursday that the 10-year-old’s bone marrow had been “unusual” in his examination of her body, and had shown up with a “bluey tinge”, which revealed itself to be gelatinous transformation of the bone marrow.

    This can often be associated with starvation or the rapid removal of nutrition, although Professor Anthony Freemont could not say if this was a direct cause.

    Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, all deny her murder.

    The court heard on Wednesday that the 10-year-old died as a result of “complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect”, according to a pathologist.

    She had suffered two traumatic injuries in the days before her death, as well as 71 recent injuries including bruises, abrasions, skin ulcers consistent with burns and probable bite marks.

    Surrey Police discovered the schoolgirl dead in a bedroom at her home in Woking on 10 August last year.

    The court heard earlier in the week that Sara’s head was covered with “homemade hoods” made of plastic bags and parcel tape in the weeks before her death.

    Jurors were also told neighbour Chloe Redwin would hear “shockingly loud” sounds of “smacking” from their family home followed by “gut-wrenching screams”.

