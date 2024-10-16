Rufus Wainwright attacks Trump’s use of ‘Hallelujah’ during chaotic town hall: ‘Height of blasphemy’

Rufus Wainwright has condemned Donald Trump after his recording of Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” was played at a chaotic campaign event for the Republican presidential candidate.

The Canadian singer-songwriter called Trump’s use of the song “the height of blasphemy” and said he was “mortified” in a strongly worded statement, which coincided with a cease-and-desist order from Cohen’s estate.

Wainwright, whose version of “Hallelujah” was released in 2001 as part of the soundtrack for the animated film Shrek , called the song an “anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honoured over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance.”

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” he said.

“Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

Trump played a number of songs during the Q&A session in Oaks, Pennsylvania, where a number of attendees required medical attention amid high temperatures. Trump later claimed they fainted from “excitement”.

Rufus Wainwright condemned Trump for playing his cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah' (Getty)

After asking if “anybody else would like to faint”, he apparently decided to postpone any further questions, instead telling audience members “let’s just listen to music” instead.

“Let’s make it into a music fest,” he said. “Who the hell wants to hear questions right? Isn’t that beautiful?” He remained onstage for almost 45 minutes as he swayed to the music that was played.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, with moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R), at the town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on 14 October 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Other tracks on his playlist included Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain”, James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World”, “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor and “YMCA” by the Village People.

His opponent, Democratic candidate and vice president Kamala Harris , captioned a clip of the event with the words: “Hope he’s OK.”

Trump was also ridiculed for playing “Time to Say Goodbye”, a translated version of the Italian song “Con te partirò” made famous by Andrea Bocelli at the 1995 Sanremo Music Festival.

One critic wrote: “This song is called ‘Time to Say Goodbye.’ It’s often sung at funerals but is also the perfect song for Trump.”

Another said: “‘Time to say goodbye‘ is the most fitting Trump campaign song that’s ever songed.”

Trump now has an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to the artists who have objected to him using their music, among them Jack White, ABBA, Eddy Grant, Bruce Springsteen , Celine Dion, Elton John, Foo Fighters, Phil Collins, Rihanna, and Nickelback.