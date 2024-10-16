Open in App
    • The Independent

    Thomas Tuchel confirms England assistant coach after Three Lions appointment

    By Luke Baker,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Svsk_0w8nChYA00
    Thomas Tuchel (left) and Anthony Barry (right) will work together again for England EPA-EFE

    Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the man who will be his assistant coach after accepting the job as boss of the England men’s team.

    The German was officially confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate on Wednesday morning and and will begin work on 1 January 2025, with Lee Carsley continuing as interim boss for the remaining two Nations League matches next month.

    The former Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich manager said it was a “huge privilege” to get the role and is excited for the road to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

    The official announcement also stated that Tuchel’s assistant coach will be the highly-regarded Anthony Barry, who worked closely with the German at both Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

    Liverpool-born Barry, who is a Uefa Pro licence holder, also has experience of international football after working with Belgium and Portugal at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 respectively.

    The pair will bring a small backroom team with them to St. George’s Park and a further coaching update expected in the near future.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvhnN_0w8nChYA00
    Anthony Barry (third left) was part of Thomas Tuchel’s (furthest left) coaching team at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

    CEO of the FA, Mark Bullingham, labelled Barry as “one of the best English coaches” and the 38-year-old outlined his excitement at working with the national eam of the country of his birth.

    Barry said: “For any Englishman in football, working with the national team is the pinnacle and I didn’t hesitate when Thomas asked me to come and join him again.

    “I know what a great place St. George’s Park is and how much of an advantage it gives our England teams, and the support it gives to coaches.

    “This squad is very talented and have done so much to bring the country together, I look forward to meeting and working with them on this exciting project.”

