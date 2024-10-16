Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Frank Warren hits out at ‘pathetic’ and ‘disrespectful’ Ben Shalom in furious rant

    By Alex Pattle,

    2 days ago

    Frank Warren has called fellow promoter Ben Shalom ‘disrespectful’ and ‘pathetic’, over alleged politics during the most recent Saudi fight week.

    Warren, Shalom and Eddie Hearn were the main promoters in Riyadh for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol card , with Shalom a newer entrant into the space.

    Warren leads Queensberry , while Hearn heads up Matchroom , and Shalom runs Boxxer . The promotions all have their own broadcast partners – TNT Sports, DAZN and Sky Sports respectively, all of whom have aired the major Saudi events over the last year.

    But this new dynamic has not been entirely harmonious, it seems . After footage emerged of Shalom and Warren appearing to argue during a fighter face-off last week, Warren has accused the Boxxer chief of being “disrespectful”.

    “All you got from him all week was, ‘Where am I sitting? Am I on the camera side of the TV?’” Warren claimed in an interview with Box Nation . “Sending contracts through: ‘I must be in the middle of the photographs; I don’t want Eddie Hearn in a photograph with my fighter; any interviews with my fighter, I have to be there.’

    “So we’ve got to stop people taking panoramic photographs? What is this? It’s about the F’ing boxers, not about who’s going on TV. It’s just pathetic, the whole thing was pathetic.

    “I turned around and told him the facts of life. He didn’t do it again, and had he done it, I’d have thrown him off the stage [...] because he was just so disrespectful to everybody.

    “And everybody had enough of him. They were a nightmare, an absolute nightmare to work with. I mean, I only heard about this yesterday, because my lot don’t tell me what’s going on. I said: ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOuvf_0w8nCgfR00
    Frank Warren (right) and Ben Shalom clashed during fight week in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

    “I was fuming over some of it, and it’s pathetic. It’s about the boxers. But you know what, it’s called karma. We all saw what happened: one of his fighters got beat convincingly, and the other has got to go and prove what he’s all about now when he recovers from his injuries – and do the rematch.”

    Warren was referring to Frazer Clarke’s first-round knockout by Fabio Wardley, and Ben Whittaker’s bizarre draw with Liam Cameron. Whittaker was injured as he and Cameron fell over the top rope after five rounds, leading their bout to end as a split draw via technical decision. Whittaker and Clarke are promoted by Shalom, while Warren represents Wardley and Cameron.

    When it was put to Warren that Shalom had accused Hearn and the Queensberry boss of ‘making life difficult’ for him, Warren countered: “What is he being blocked from? Having a photograph done? Grow up, act your age.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sydney Sweeney shows off muscles while revealing transformation for trailblazing female boxer role
    The Independent1 day ago
    Alex Cooper reveals interview with male actor was so bad it never aired
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lucy Letby gave huge dose of morphine to newborn years before first victim, inquiry told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Modern-day Moses’ behind massive church scam accused of rebranding as a ‘life coach’ to run Ponzi scheme
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    WNBA star Angel Reese steals limelight from Victoria’s Secret models in crochet dress
    The Independent1 day ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent1 day ago
    Angel Reese reveals WNBA salary isn’t enough to cover her rent
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kentucky man’s organs were nearly harvested. Then doctors realized he was still alive
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    NBC exec apologizes for creating a ‘monster’ by embellishing Trump’s business success for ‘The Apprentice’
    The Independent5 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Man denies attempted murder of toddler by stepping in front of train – court
    The Independent18 hours ago
    What the papers say – October 17
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ask judge to release identities of his accusers
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Schoolgirl, 10, showed signs of starvation and had ‘unusual’ injuries, jury told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
    The Independent1 day ago
    F1 makes shock rule change for 2025 season
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Ministers vow crackdown on rip-off nursery fees
    The Independent1 day ago
    London’s Elizabeth Line wins 2024 RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture
    The Independent1 day ago
    NWSL expansion team BOS Nation FC apologizes for 'Too Many Balls' campaign
    The Independent1 day ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy