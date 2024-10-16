Seven-year-old boy killed in ‘truly devastating’ explosion in Newcastle

A seven-year-old boy has died after an explosion on a residential street in Newcastle, as police and fire chiefs begin to investigate the cause of the devastating blast.

Six people were also in hospital following the tragic incident at the line of terraced homes in the Benwell area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Pictures taken from the scene show the devastation caused – with at least two properties completely destroyed.

Speaking at a press conference at lunchtime, Superintendent Darren Adams said: “It is with great sadness that I stand in front of you today following the tragic death of a young child.

“As a result of the incident in the early hours of this morning, a seven-year-old boy has sadly passed away. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he tragically died at the scene. This is a truly devastating outcome.

Emergency services at the scene at Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I have no doubt that the people of Elswick and Benwell, and our wider region, will want to join me in extending their thoughts and condolences to family and friends.

“The loss and pain they must be suffering is unimaginable. I can confirm six people were taken to hospital with varying injuries. This is an incredibly tragic incident.”

Emergency services were called to the blast at the property in Violet Close at around 12.45am. People reported on social media hearing a loud explosion.

Firefighters tackled the blaze as local residents were told to stay indoors keeping doors and windows closed to avoid exposure to the smoke. As dawn broke, surrounding roads were closed as the extent of the damage was revealed.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire officer, Lynsey McVay said six flats had been “badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion”.

Superintendent Darren Adams speaks to reporters after a seven-year-old child died in the blast (PA)

She said the fires had been extinguished and firefighters were continuing to search the buildings to ensure that all persons are accounted for.

“Our priority was to establish what casualties were involved and what resources we needed to support the incident and bring it to a conclusion,” she said.

A number of people were evacuated from their homes, said Supt Adams, who confirmed that an investigation had been started into the cause of the explosion.

Northern Gas Networks dispatched engineers to the site, urging residents to avoid the area (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He added: “Inquiries are still at a very early stage and in the coming hours and days, we will continue to piece together what has happened so we can provide answers to the family as well as the wider community.”

Northern Gas Networks attended the scene. A spokesperson said: “Our teams are supporting the emergency services during this ongoing incident.”

A family friend of some of those impacted said there had been a “devastating explosion”.

Andy Riches, a safety steward at Newcastle United, is friends with the grandfather of a couple with two children who live in one of the flats, and said: “They have lost everything.”

The British Red Cross was at the scene helping local people who had been unable to go home.

The community has rallied around to offer support, a local vicar has said (PA)

Father Chris Minchin, of Benwell and Scotswood Team Parish, was helping at a local community centre, providing a warm space for families and giving out donations.

The local council was arranging hotel rooms for those made homeless. A fundraiser on GoFundMe has so far raised £230.

Father Minchin said: “People left with nothing, just in their pyjamas, and grabbed their pets and their children and that’s it. Over the coming days they will need support and some love and care.”

Councillor Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “First and foremost my thoughts go out to the loved ones of the young boy who has tragically lost his life following this morning’s incident at Violet Close.

“This is a heartbreaking update to hear and it shows the severity of the incident that the emergency services have been dealing with.

“I’m sure everyone in the local area and across the wider city will join me in sending condolences to the boy’s family and friends.”