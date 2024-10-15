Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for rain as temperatures to rise to 22C

    By Salma Ouaguira,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7vpt_0w7JE3Sg00
    The Met Office has forecast rain across much of the country this week PA Archive

    The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain which are likely to affect much of the UK over the next two days.

    The unsettled forecast comes after experts predicted midweek temperatures could exceed 20C in many regions.

    After a stretch of wet, cold, and blustery weather that has characterised the beginning of October, the warm spell was expected to bring a brief respite. But several areas including North West England, South West England, the West Midlands and Wales may see the increased temperatures disrupted by more rainfall.

    The first yellow warning for rain will be in effect from 6pm until midday tomorrow. During this period, heavy downpours are expected, with many areas likely to see 10 to 20mm of rain.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d90ZK_0w7JE3Sg00
    The yellow weather warnings cover areas in North West England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands (Met Office)

    A second weather warning for rain will come into effect tomorrow in Northern Ireland from midnight to 6am across parts of Co Armagh and Co Down.

    Isolated thunderstorms could also take place, adding the risk of lightning and travel disruption. A Met Office spokesperson said: “Areas of heavy rain are expected to develop and push north across the warning area.

    “Rain will develop in South West England in the late afternoon, before becoming heavier and expanding north on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.”

    Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy downpours that could lead to significant disruption.

    Places such as Blackburn, Cheshire and Lancashire are at heightened risk. These areas are expected to experience periods of intense rainfall, which could result in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

    Heading south, the situation remains similar in cities like Bath, Dorset and Plymouth. In Wales, the warning covers areas including Gwynedd and Cardiff, where the potential of flooding is also significant.

    Residents could experience power cuts for homes and businesses, and some communities may even find themselves temporarily cut off due to flooding.

    Commuters are advised to remain cautious as delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely. Difficult driving conditions are also expected, with drivers facing road closures.

    The Met Office warned: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

    “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

    “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.”

    As the week progresses, the weather outlook is set to shift dramatically. While the yellow warning will remain in place until midday tomorrow, the intensity of the rain is expected to ease by Thursday.

    However, from Saturday through to Monday, particularly unsettled weather is anticipated in the North and West, with a deep low-pressure system likely to develop.

    This could bring further heavy rain and strong winds, particularly affecting the northern regions.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent20 hours ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Mom and her one-year-old daughter die in house fire while on family vacation
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Prince William asked about owning multiple homes as he insists he is right person to lead homelessness project
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent18 hours ago
    3 dead and 4 injured in Mississippi bridge collapse, sheriff says
    The Independent11 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Humanitarian appeal launched to address ‘overwhelming’ need in Middle East
    The Independent12 hours ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Yellowstone worker mysteriously vanished on hike. Now his father has released haunting note found on mountain
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump spends most of his town hall standing jamming to music after two people falling ill derail his mic time
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Three people killed and 7,000 forced to leave homes as heavy rainfall causes floods in Sri Lanka
    The Independent2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Three dead, four injured in Mississippi bridge demolition accident
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Schoolgirl Sara Sharif suffered a catalogue of 71 injuries before her death, jury told
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Jury to hear more evidence on schoolgirl’s catalogue of injuries
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Chalet on Norfolk Broads made from old helter-skelter receives listed status
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Three charged following death of child in Northern Ireland
    The Independent7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy