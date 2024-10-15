Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Conker World Championships embroiled in cheating scandal after steel dummy found in winner’s pocket

    By Athena Stavrou and Jack Rathborn,

    2 days ago

    The Conker World Championships has been embroiled in a cheating scandal after the winner of the tournament was discovered with a steel decoy in his pocket.

    Known as “King Conker”, David Jakins secured the 2024 men’s competition title at the international event in Southwick, Northamptonshire , this weekend.

    However, the validity of his victory has been called into question after cheating allegations surfaced, accusing him of using a conker made of steel to “obliterate” his opponents.

    After the competition, the retired engineer was found to have a steel dummy, shaped and painted to look like a real conker and threaded on identical lace.

    The 82-year-old, who was also responsible for drilling and threading the conkers that competitors choose randomly from, also faces accusations of marking the strings to identify the strongest ones.

    Jakins, who has entered the competition 46 times in the past, has denied all of the allegations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbgHK_0w7IjcKM00
    The octogenarian ‘broke the conker in the men’s final with one hit, which was fantastic’ (Jacob King/PA Wire)

    St John Burkett, spokesperson for the Conker World Championships , said he and other organisers became aware of the steel conker by the end of the competition, and that the committee had met to investigate the allegations.

    “I have to say it looks exactly like a real conker,” he told Sky News, adding that the committee is likely to rule out foul play. “He showed us it at the end. It’s almost a bit like a lucky charm I think, like a treasured possession.”

    He added that organisers had “managed to find a few of the conkers David won matches with, which he threw into the crowd”, and that he had personally overseen the men’s final.

    He said: “There’s absolutely no way he could have swapped the conker with both me and the chief judge right there next to him looking very carefully.

    “It looks like he’s in the clear.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgKL4_0w7IjcKM00
    Conkers and laces used must be provided by organisers and laces cannot be knotted further or distorted (Jacob King/PA Wire)

    All competitors need to follow a stringent set of rules to ensure the event is as fair as possible; the conkers and laces used must be provided by organisers and laces cannot be knotted further or distorted.

    The allegations surfaced after the final in which Jakins beat his opponent in just one hit. However, Mr Burkett said his victory was likely down to his unique technique.

    “He won with this fantastic hitting technique,” he said. “He broke the conker in the men’s final with one hit, which was fantastic. It’s probably due to his technique and that’s what it’s looking like at the moment but we just need to complete our investigations.”

    More than 200 people entered the competition at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick this year.

    The event sees participants go head to head using conkers threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s nut. Each player takes three alternate strikes at the opponent’s conker.

    Additionally, a minimum distance of no less than 20cm of lace must be between knuckle and nut for both the “striking” and “receiving” players.

    Further rules apply if a game lasts more than five minutes and penalties can also be given for foul play.

    The main aim of the event since its inception in 1965 has been to raise money for charities that support the visually impaired, with more than £400,000 being raised over the years.

    The Independent has made efforts to contact Mr Jakins.

    Comments / 45
    Add a Comment
    civil rights warrior
    17h ago
    I think I watched this on ESPN8: The Ocho
    cmrun
    20h ago
    not sure what this is all about...nor that interested to try and figure it out, but okayyy
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent1 day ago
    I was married with 3 kids when I found out my husband was my cousin -it made me sick to my stomach, but I still love him
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Fans Notice the Same Thing About NFL Reporter Melanie Collins' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent19 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent8 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Missing Montana horseback rider Meghan Rouns found dead in lake days after horse, phone found, sheriff says
    New York Post8 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Man left speechless over huge 'lump' pulled out of his forehead in life-changing surgery
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”
    goodshomedesign.com5 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent3 hours ago
    A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that left 4 dead
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Trump Stands Awkwardly on Stage Listening to Music for 40 Minutes After Rally Attendees Pass Out: ‘Would Anybody Else Like To Faint?’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Extremely low Mississippi River levels just reemerged a 'once in a lifetime' tourist destination in Missouri for the third year in a row
    WHAS 113 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy