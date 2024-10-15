The Independent
Conker World Championships embroiled in cheating scandal after steel dummy found in winner’s pocket
By Athena Stavrou and Jack Rathborn,2 days ago
Comments / 45
Add a Comment
civil rights warrior
17h ago
cmrun
20h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
shefinds4 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
I was married with 3 kids when I found out my husband was my cousin -it made me sick to my stomach, but I still love him
The US Sun6 days ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
iHeartRadio5 days ago
Daily Mail2 days ago
The Independent13 hours ago
The Independent19 days ago
Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
Upworthy4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
The Independent8 days ago
‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
Mediaite7 days ago
Missing Montana horseback rider Meghan Rouns found dead in lake days after horse, phone found, sheriff says
New York Post8 days ago
Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
Upworthy5 days ago
Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
RadarOnline7 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
The New Republic5 days ago
The New Republic6 days ago
Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
Daily Mail7 days ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent20 hours ago
thenerdstash.com3 days ago
goodshomedesign.com5 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent3 hours ago
The Independent11 hours ago
Trump Stands Awkwardly on Stage Listening to Music for 40 Minutes After Rally Attendees Pass Out: ‘Would Anybody Else Like To Faint?’
Mediaite2 days ago
Extremely low Mississippi River levels just reemerged a 'once in a lifetime' tourist destination in Missouri for the third year in a row
WHAS 113 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.