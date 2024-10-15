Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Expert tips on how to stop your child from doom scrolling

    By Camilla Foster,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEVnf_0w7IN2pR00
    Girl looking her smart phone doom scrolling on bed in the middle of the night (Alamy/PA)

    An MP has issued a warning about doom scrolling after revealing plans for a Private Member’s Bill which aims to protect children from the consequences associated with excessive screen time.

    Josh MacAlister, Labour MP for Whitehaven and Workington, will introduce the bill – which aims to empower families and teachers to cut down on children’s daily smartphone screen time – to Parliament on Wednesday.

    It will call for a legal requirement to be introduced so all schools in England are mobile-free zones and is also expected to call for the age at which companies can get data consent from children without parental permission to be raised from 13 to 16.

    What is doom scrolling?

    “Doom scrolling is all about passively consuming negative content online and this often occurs when young people go online when they’re already feeling down,” explains Dr Rebecca Nowland, senior research fellow at the University of Central Lancashire whose research focuses on social media use in childhood and adolescents.

    “Doom scrolling isn’t just scrolling aimlessly as a distraction or to beat boredom,” adds Nowland. “Instead, algorithms provide young people with an endless carousel of negative content.”

    What impacts can doom scrolling have?

    “A negative product of doom scrolling can be engaging with misinformation,” warns Nowland. “It’s important for all ages to think critically about content online, or it has the potential to be incredibly harmful.”

    Nowland acknowledges that social media also has a plethora of benefits, but is concerned about the consequences associated with its addictive nature.

    “For some young people social media can become really addictive, pulling them away from real life activities and worsening their mental health,” she says.

    What can parents do to help?

    Don’t villainize social media

    “Social media isn’t the enemy; it’s all about finding a balance between connection and positivity,” says Nowland. “It is important for parents to show interest in their child ’s social media use like any other hobby or interest.

    “This will encourage open conversations about social media use, and allow them to know what they are viewing.”

    Educate yourself about social media

    “Take the time to educate yourself on the basics first, before diving into a conversation with your young person,” recommends Fiona Yassin, family psychotherapist, and founder and clinical director of The Wave Clinic .  “For example, your young person may be seeing harmful content online such as misogynistic views, violence or war – but seeing it does not mean they are searching for it.

    “Algorithms have been recommending harmful content to children, even if unintentionally.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhycw_0w7IN2pR00
    Try to have a non-judgemental tone

    Keep the conversation open and honest

    “Establish an open dialogue with your children and discuss reasonable rules about being online together,” advises Matt Buttery, chief executive of Triple P UK and Ireland . “Explain to them that a healthy mix of ‘real life’ interaction and online is important – and that we can get something from both.”

    Nowland adds: “Chatting to your child about their daily life and asking about what’s concerning them can take the focus away from social media, and help to find the reasons behind doom scrolling.”

    Encourage teens to set their own boundaries

    “Helping young people set their own boundaries on social media usage allows them to learn to use it in a positive way without feeling restricted or punished,” explains Nowland.

    Be a role model

    “Set a positive example for your young person by having screen free time,” suggests Yassin. “Put your phone out of sight at mealtimes or in the evening and be aware of using your phone for long periods or whilst you’re around family and friends.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIti5_0w7IN2pR00
    Mother and teenage daughter both sat on the sofa looking at their phones

    Find alternatives

    “If your child is using social media for long periods which interfere with their everyday life, it’s time to explore alternatives,” says Nowland. “Often boredom and loneliness are the primary factor behind social media use, so look for alternative hobbies and activities.”

    Try a family social media detox

    “Stepping away from devices is important for us all, and although they may initially resist, having time away from social media can be particularly beneficial for young people,” says Yassin.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o29ZX_0w7IN2pR00
    Taking a break can help

    Remember to set a goal of the minimum amount of time you want your family social media break to last.

    “Once you’ve achieved it, come together as a family and reflect on how you feel,” recommends Yassin. “It may help to delete social media apps from your phone or temporarily disable your accounts to avoid temptation.”

    Praise progress

    “Try look at it as an ongoing learning opportunity,” suggests Buttery. “Rather than being critical when children fall foul of an agreed schedule, praise your child on what they have achieved when they meet the targets you have set together.

    “Changes to habits take trial, error, and time.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent4 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Mom and her one-year-old daughter die in house fire while on family vacation
    The Independent7 hours ago
    A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that left 4 dead
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent2 days ago
    More than a third of women did not take up breast-screening offer last year
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Humanitarian appeal launched to address ‘overwhelming’ need in Middle East
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump spends most of his town hall standing jamming to music after two people falling ill derail his mic time
    The Independent2 days ago
    Russian man found adrift after two months at sea on tiny boat with body of brother and nephew
    The Independent2 days ago
    Yellowstone worker mysteriously vanished on hike. Now his father has released haunting note found on mountain
    The Independent2 days ago
    Three people killed and 7,000 forced to leave homes as heavy rainfall causes floods in Sri Lanka
    The Independent3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Schoolgirl Sara Sharif suffered a catalogue of 71 injuries before her death, jury told
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent12 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Nine-year-old’s discovery of mystery phone under family’s carpet sparks rabid speculation on TikTok
    The Independent2 days ago
    Liam Payne death latest: Hotel’s panicked call to police before One Direction star fell from balcony released
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    A mother blamed herself for her baby’s death for a decade. Now the hospital has admitted it made fatal errors
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Schoolgirl showed signs of starvation and had ‘unusual’ injuries, jury told
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy