The Independent
Oti Mabuse says border control told white husband to ‘show proof’ he is baby’s father
By Katie Rosseinsky,2 days ago
Comments / 198
Add a Comment
John
44m ago
Alex Bolar
47m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Imagine giving birth and realizing the real baby is your husband’: Father of 8-weeks-old baby jealous of his own child, confirms why there is no hope for men anymore
wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
The Independent9 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The New Republic14 days ago
iHeartRadio1 day ago
Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
Upworthy4 days ago
BroBible1 day ago
‘I took my fiancé home to meet my family and I left with no fiancé’: Woman’s life gets turned upside down when family reunion goes very wrong
wegotthiscovered.com7 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Aoki Lee Simmons Quits Modeling After Called ‘Not Pretty Enough,’ Following Comparisons To Mom Kimora Lee
Black Enterprise2 days ago
PopCulture2 days ago
Inquisitr.com10 days ago
Business Insider8 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
Mediaite7 days ago
The Mirror US5 days ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
The Spun1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent4 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
Bill Maher, 68, Spotted Sneaking Out of Chateau Marmont Hotel With Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30 — As 'Godfather' Icon 'Nears Death'
RadarOnline9 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent20 hours ago
The Spun2 days ago
uInterview.com3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.