    • The Independent

    Iconic piece of Michael Jackson memorabilia to be sold at auction

    By Roisin O'Connor,

    2 days ago

    A black and gold military-style jacket worn by Michael Jackson is among the pop culture items expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds at auction next month.

    More than 350 lots of rare and unique music memorabilia, including those formerly owned by the late King of Pop, along with John Lennon , George Michael, Prince and Jimi Hendrix, will go on sale at the Propstore auction on Friday 15 November,

    The black and gold, photo-matched military-style jacket was listed from the private collection of Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti, a friend of the Jackson family, and has a sales estimate of between £200,000 to £400,000.

    Jackson died from cardiac arrest in 2009, aged 50, just weeks before his sold-out concert residency was due to begin in London.

    Also listed for auction is a framed set of lyrics from his classic 1982 hit, “Beat It”, which are said to have been handwritten by Jackson. This is expected to sell for between £40,000 to £80,000.

    Meanwhile, Lennon’s first amp, a 1962 vox, has an estimate of £100,000 to £200,000; a Life with the Beatles booklet signed by the Fab Four is expected to fetch between £10,000 and £20,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3277GZ_0w7HeM0Y00
    Michael Jackson’s black-and-gold military-style jacket is one of the items which will go under the hammer (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

    Earlier this year, a guitar used by Lennon was believed to have set a new world record for the highest-selling instrument sold at auction in Beatles memorabilia history, after a winning bid of £1.5m.

    The 12-string Hootenanny acoustic, which was used in the recording of the Fab Four’s 1965 album and film Help! , was discovered in an attic, having not been seen or played for more than 50 years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFyYm_0w7HeM0Y00
    John Lennon’s vox amp is up for auction (PA Wire)

    A polyphonic analogue synthesiser used by the late Prince has an estimate of £50,000 to £100,000 and a signed cream guitar used by Noel Gallagher during early Oasis performances has a tag of £25,000 to £50,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcI2I_0w7HeM0Y00
    One of Noel Gallagher’s early Oasis guitars could fetch up to £50,000 (PA Wire)

    Mark Hochman, Propstore’s music specialist, said: “We’re excited to return for Propstore’s largest music sale yet, featuring over 350 amazing lots including exceptional pieces from Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stormzy and many others.

    “We’re especially proud to present the biggest collection of Oasis guitars ever brought to market, giving fans a chance to own a piece of British music history.”

    The music memorabilia will go on sale at the Propstore auction on 15 November as part of a four-day event, which will also showcase a selection of film and TV items.

