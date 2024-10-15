Royal news live: King Charles given rare Sydney honour after ‘snub’ as Kate Middleton issues powerful tribute

King Charles is set to be given a rare honour at Sydney Harbour following an apparent snub from Australian officials ahead of his arrival on Friday.

The white sails of the Sydney Opera House will be lit up for four minutes with images from previous royal visits to mark the arrival of the monarch and Queen Camilla .

This rare honour was given the go-ahead by the New South Wales government at an estimated cost of around £50,000.

As the couple prepares to kick off their nine-day visit Down Under on Friday, every single state premier has turned down invitations to attend their royal reception in Canberra on October 21, reports suggest.

The Princess of Wales , meanwhile, has shared a touching message to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week on social media.

Taking to the official Kensington Palace channels, she shared a picture of a candle and a heartfelt message offering her “love, strength and hope” to those affected by baby loss.

“Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss,” she wrote.

“Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight C”