    Cody Rhodes predicts WrestleMania in the UK in next five years

    By Alex Pattle,

    2 days ago

    nWWE champion Cody Rhodes has predicted that WrestleMania could take place in the UK “in the next five years”.

    WrestleMania is the biggest annual show in professional wrestling , and the WWE creation has almost exclusively been held in the US since its inception in 1985.

    However, WWE has begun to stage more and more pay-per-view events overseas, and WWE icon John Cena teased last year that WrestleMania could come to the UK .

    Speaking on BBC 5 Live , Undisputed WWE Champion Rhodes said: “‘Should it happen here?’ is a ‘yes’. ‘Can it happen here?’ I believe is also a pretty adamant yes.

    “It’s a matter of... When John Cena goes out and says, ‘Hey, we should have a WrestleMania come to the United Kingdom,’ at the time, I don’t don’t know if that was on the books anywhere! I don’t know if that was something that had been... I don’t know where that was.

    “But when the greatest of all time, as we like to call John, goes out there and says it, it almost wills itself into existence. You mention the mayor is meeting with Triple H , is meeting with [WWE president] Nick Khan.

    “I’m very much looking forward to watching that situation unfold, just because I feel like its far more in the possibility realm than it was even a week ago.

    “I think, if I’m aiming – and I know nothing – it’d be cool to get it in the next give years, just because there’s some really big venues over here that could host a WrestleMania.”

    In recent years, WrestleMania has become a two-night show, having previously been held on a single evening. It typically takes place in March or April.

    This year, Rhodes became Undisputed WWE Champion in the second main event of WrestleMania 40. He pinned Roman Reigns, a ‘cousin’ of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on night two, having lost to Reigns and The Rock in a tag-team match on night one.

    It is expected that Rhodes, son of late WWE legend Dusty Rhodes, could face The Rock in one of WrestleMania 41’s main events.

