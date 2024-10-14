Open in App
    • The Independent

    Gregg Wallace denies allegations of ‘inappropriate sexual’ comments to BBC co-worker in 2018

    By Maira Butt,

    2 days ago

    MasterChef star Gregg Wallace has hit back at claims he made sexually inappropriate comments to a female colleague at the BBC in 2018.

    Wallace, 59, is accused of bragging about his sex life with wife Anna Wallace, and taking his top off in front of the employee, according to The Sun .

    The TV personality, and former Inside the Factory host , vehemently denied the accusations, sharing a video on Instagram on Monday morning (14 October).

    “Good morning. With reference to what’s in the newspapers these allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago,” he explained.

    “The allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago, and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat not sexual. Thank you.”

    Wallace, who says he is “madly in love” with his wife Anna, 37 , said it was his priority to ensure that it was clear that he was not “flirting” with anybody who is not his wife.

    “Something else that I feel very strongly about - strong enough to be on [Instagram] - nobody six years ago or since has accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody,” he added.

    “And that’s important to me and I say this for my wife Anna, who I’ve been true to and madly in love with since the day I met her. I don’t want anybody to misunderstand this and make it look like I was flirting with somebody. Nobody accused me of that and I never have.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wpv4B_0w60zB5Z00
    Wallace has denied any inappropriate behaviour (Getty Images)

    Last year the presenter was forced to quit Inside the Factory over “inappropriate” comments allegedly made to female staff.

    Wallace quit his role fronting the BBC2 series in March 2023 after serving as presenter for seven seasons, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his three-year-old son.

    The Times , however, reported that an incident at a Nestlé factory in York at the start of the year also contributed to his decision to quit.

    During the visit in question, Wallace allegedly made comments to staff that were considered inappropriate. The publication understands that the remarks were related to the weight of female staff members and were not sexual.

    In response to the allegations, a representative for Wallace told The Independent at the time: “We refer to you the original statement which makes clear his reasons for not continuing filming the series.”

