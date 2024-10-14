Open in App
    Daughter of murdered dog walker says attacker needs to face justice

    By Sam Russell,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjubX_0w60ISax00
    Detectives are investigating the murder of Anita Rose who was found unconscious near a railway line after taking her dog for a walk (Suffolk Police/PA) PA Media

    The daughter of a woman who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk – and died four days later in hospital – said the person who attacked her needs to face justice.

    Mother-of-six Anita Rose left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am on Wednesday July 24.

    The 57-year-old was found unconscious with serious head injuries near Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk , at around 6.25am, and died four days later.

    Police are investigating the incident as murder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZD59s_0w60ISax00
    The pink Regatta jacket Anita Rose was wearing on the dog walk was taken and has not been found (Suffolk Police/PA) (PA Media)

    Jessica Cox, one of Ms Rose’s daughters, told BBC’s Crimewatch Live: “We don’t understand how someone could brutally, horrifically attack someone when they’re walking their dog.

    “I really want anyone that has any information, however small or insignificant they think it may be, to come forward and speak to the police.

    “We need to find the person that done this to my mum.

    “They need to face justice.

    “It won’t be enough but they’ve done it to my mum and they could do it to somebody else and they’re still out there.”

    The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anybody involved in the death of Ms Rose.

    Ms Cox described her mother as a “beautiful, strong, independent woman” who was “funny and she’s so kind”.

    “My mum’s got six kids, I’ve got four brothers and a sister, and she looks after all of us, and she loved to spend time with all of us, with all of her grandchildren,” she said.

    “My mum has a long-term partner, Richard. They’ve been together 13 years.

    “They adored each other and mum was planning on growing old with him.

    “My mum dotes on us all and we miss her.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWbnG_0w60ISax00
    The route that Anita Rose is believed to have walked (Suffolk Police/PA) (PA Media)

    She said her mother moved to Brantham around six years ago.

    “She just loved the area, literally loved walking and seeing people in the community, and Mum said to me that she feels safe here,” said Ms Cox.

    “Mum would get up early to walk Bruce in the mornings so that he had a good walk before she went to work.

    “Being a springer he needed a lot of exercise.”

    She described Ms Rose’s funeral last month as “a difficult day because we shouldn’t be having to have a funeral for my mum”.

    “She’s 57 years old and she had so much to live for, so much she was looking forward to,” she said.

    “She was supposed to be on holiday right now.

    “We haven’t got our mum and our mum isn’t here to look after us any more.

    “My mum is going to miss out on birthdays, the birth of my nephew, her grandson, she’s going to miss my brother getting married next year.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcXY5_0w60ISax00
    A CCTV image of a potential witness Suffolk Police would like to speak to (Suffolk Police/ PA) (PA Media)

    Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick told Crimewatch Live that a male cyclist heading towards the railway station found Ms Rose unconscious on a path near a water sewage plant at 6.25am.

    “He could see facial injuries and immediately called an ambulance,” he said.

    “Bruce, her dog, was by her side with the lead wrapped round her leg.”

    He said a pink Regatta waterproof jacket that Ms Rose had been wearing had been stolen from her, along with her Galaxy Earbud headphones, which may have been in the jacket pocket, and her iPhone.

    Mr Connick said the phone was recovered in Ipswich three days later, on July 27, and arrests have been made in relation to that.

    He said the “distinctive” phone case, described as a “black quilted case with a gold stud and gold crown design”, is still missing.

    He said police are keen to hear information about any of those things, and “any information about how anything’s moved from Brantham to Ipswich”.

    Officers are also trying to trace a potential witness, a man “seen walking past the same CCTV camera as Anita 16 minutes later”.

    Suffolk Police said Ms Rose was found “wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half”.

    The force said her dog, which was still with her, was not harmed.

    Mr Connick added: “We continue to investigate all possible motives for the attack, and from our inquiries so far there is nothing to suggest that Anita was sexually assaulted.”

    Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0800 051 6076, up until 10pm on Monday, and thereafter to call the incident room on 01473 613513.

    To report information online, see https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O47-PO1

    Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity’s online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

    Tom Holt
    1d ago
    I do hope that they catch the one responsible. Prayers🙏✝️
